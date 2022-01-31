A person holds their hand to their heart during a singing of O Canada during a rally against COVID-19 restrictions on Parliament Hill, which began as a cross-country convoy protesting a federal vaccine mandate for truckers, in Ottawa on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

A person holds their hand to their heart during a singing of O Canada during a rally against COVID-19 restrictions on Parliament Hill, which began as a cross-country convoy protesting a federal vaccine mandate for truckers, in Ottawa on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Ottawa protest gridlock sparks criticism of police as residents demand city back

Police say they have avoided ticketing and towing trucks to avoid confrontations

The ire of Ottawa residents about the downtown paralysis created by a protest against COVID-19 measures is sparking questions concerning the role of police in ensuring public order.

Ottawa police are advising people to avoid the city centre — where trucks from the protest convoy jam roads — forcing many to work or study at home, while some businesses and a vaccine clinic have simply shut their doors.

Police say they have avoided ticketing and towing trucks to avoid confrontations with demonstrators.

The force puts the cost of policing the ongoing protest at more than $800,000 a day.

A Carleton University professor who studies the policing of public demonstrations says the Ottawa force’s response looks highly disorganized and uncertain, indicating a lack of preparedness.

Jeffrey Monaghan says the Ottawa police could defuse the tense situation by allowing protesters to remain but ordering the trucks to clear out of downtown.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Trudeau denounces ‘hateful rhetoric’ at Ottawa trucker protest, won’t meet with convoy

RELATED: Calling the Ottawa protests ‘peaceful’ downplays non-violent dangers, critics say

Federal PoliticsPolicevaccines

Previous story
Watchdog says emissions mean Canada can no longer reach its 1.5 C climate goal
Next story
Booster clinic numbers low, COVID cases high in Prince Rupert

Just Posted

Shots were fired at a Prince Rupert apartment building, with a bullet penetrating into a neighbouring unit on Jan. 29. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Shots fired in Prince Rupert apartment

Construction crews working on the Connected Coast connect a subsea fibre line to Ridley Island, outside of Prince Rupert, part of the first 50 kilometres of the build. Photo courtesy CityWest
First 50 km of Connected Coast laid around Prince Rupert

No appointment was necessary to just walk in and see the friendly faces of CDC nurses at the Jim Ciccone community-wide vaccine and booster clinic being held on Jan. 26 and 27. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
Booster clinic numbers low, COVID cases high in Prince Rupert

Elvis Stojko returns to Northern BC at the Terrace and Kitimat Ice Show in March, after this 2019 picture of him in Prince George. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Olympic figure skater Elvis Stojko coming to northwest B.C.