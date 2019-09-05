Ottawa paid $75M for veterans’ cannabis last year, could pay $100M this year

Government will reimburse veterans for a maximum three grams of medical marijuana per day

The federal government shelled out a record $75 million to cover the cost of medical marijuana for veterans in the last fiscal year — and it is on track to spend nearly $100 million this year.

The figures from Veterans Affairs Canada come despite the government having cited rising costs and a lack of scientific evidence about the drug’s medical benefits for cutting how much cannabis it would cover for veterans.

Unless a veteran gets a special medical exemption, the government will reimburse veterans for a maximum three grams of medical marijuana per day, which is down from a previous maximum of 10 grams.

READ MORE: Legal pot price as much as 80 per cent more than illicit: StatCan

While the change in November 2016 reduced the government’s costs the following year, those savings were shortlived as more and more veterans turned to the government to pay for their medical marijuana.

Yet even as more veterans are using medical marijuana, Jason Busse of the Michael G. DeGroote Centre for Medical Cannabis Research at McMaster University in Hamilton, Ont., says its medical benefits remain unclear.

The federal government is putting money into more research, but Busse says it is concerning that more and more veterans and non-veterans are turning to the drug when there are so many unanswered questions about it.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
New rights-based approach to First Nations treaty-making rolled out

Just Posted

The Northern View’s inaugural Tyee Fishing Derby in Prince Rupert this Saturday

More than $7,000 up for grabs for biggest legal salmon and halibut

The Northern View’s fishing derby helping NCCS raise money for child development centre

The Northern View’s inaugural Tyee Fishing Derby will be held Sept. 7

Prince Rupert alumn part of first cohort to graduate from new Health Science Ph.D. program

Jessie King on graduation day with her supervisor Dr. Henry Harder. (photo courtesy of Jessie King)

Failure to secure armed RCMP presence at Prince Rupert’s terminal leads to end of Alaska ferry service

On Oct. 1, the Alaska Marine Highway System will not longer provide service from Ketchikan to Rupert

Denis Garon remembers winding journey along Skeena Highway for 75th anniversary

Labour Day 1944, a ribbon was cut marking the opening of the highway from Prince Rupert to Terrace

Port of Prince Rupert receives $153.7 M investment for three infrastructure projects

The Metlakatla Development Corporation was the recipient of $43.3 M

The Northern View’s inaugural Tyee Fishing Derby in Prince Rupert this Saturday

More than $7,000 up for grabs for biggest legal salmon and halibut

The Northern View Cannery Road Race is less than two weeks away

Northern View takes on scenic half-marathon, 10k, 5k, and 1k kid fun

People’s Party candidate calls for ‘parental bill of rights’ following B.C. transgender child case

Delta hopeful’s federal election pledge prompted by court decision in case of transgender 14-year-old

Health Canada warns against modifying vape pens as illness spreads in U.S.

People have reported respiratory and gastric problems in the U.S. and one has died

New rights-based approach to First Nations treaty-making rolled out

A new co-operatively developed policy could renew treaty-making with recognition of rights

B.C. adds another 300 child care educator training spaces

Latest step in $10-a-day plan, Premier John Horgan says

Transportation minister outlines ‘widespread concerns’ about ride-hailing in B.C.

Claire Trevena took issue with fleet size caps and congestion

Kelowna company apologizes for vulgar sign after vandalism

The questionable sign was only up for a brief period of time, according to Mission Group

Most Read