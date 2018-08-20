Ottawa announces $189M to extend employment insurance for seasonal workers

The pilot project provides seasonal workers with up to five more weeks of benefits

Ottawa has announced $189 million for an employment insurance pilot project that provides seasonal workers with up to five more weeks of benefits.

Jean-Yves Duclos, the minister of Families, Children and Social Development, made the announcement today at a fisheries plant in Escuminac, N.B.

RELATED: Okanagan orchardists asked to watch for ‘radical labour activists’

Duclos says up to five more weeks will be provided to eligible workers in seasonal industries in 13 regions throughout Canada.

Those economic regions include central Quebec, eastern and western Nova Scotia, Madawaska–Charlotte in New Brunswick, and Newfoundland and Labrador, excluding St. John’s, N.L.

An estimated 51,500 workers will benefit from the extra weeks of employment insurance.

RELATED: 78 Mexican farmworkers displaced after fire tears through building on B.C. farm

The federal government says it will also provide up to $41 million over two years to all provinces and territories through labour market development agreements to provide skills training, wage subsidies and employment supports for workers in seasonal industries.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trump rages on Mueller following Times report
Next story
Pope on sex abuse: “We showed no care for the little ones”

Just Posted

Arena ice to be installed by Labour Day weekend

City of Prince Rupert says delay not due to ammonia safety concerns

Body found near Port Edward identified as missing man

David Kim went missing April 7 between Prince Rupert and Terrace

Taekwondo students dress up Charles Hays just for kicks

Prince Rupert Taekwondo Club hosts week long summer camp for kids

Entire Port Edward council running for re-election

A preview of the 2018 municipal race in the District of Port Edward

Inspection report reveals multiple failures in Prince Rupert ammonia leak

68kg ammonia tank was being stored improperly in a shipping container outside the arena

Cultural canoe reconnects families to the coast

Wave Riders explore the North Coast, B.C. shores in a large canoe as a way to unplug and be present

The Northern View 2018 Readers Choice

Vote online or at the Prince Rupert office before noon on Sept. 7

Mother charged with homicide of Langley seven-year-old

Aaliyah Rosa’s 36-year-old mother charged with second degree murder: IHIT

Despite threats, Soldiers of Odin a no show at B.C. tent city

Nanaimo’s Discontent City held a counter rally on Sunday

Trudeau formally announces he’ll run again in 2019

PM Justin Trudeau gears up to run in next year’s election

Smoke from B.C. wildfires prompts air quality advisories across Western Canada

A massive cloud of smoke hangs over B.C. and Alberta due to wildfires

Pope on sex abuse: “We showed no care for the little ones”

In response to the Pennsylvania report, Francis labeled the misconduct “crimes”

Ottawa announces $189M to extend employment insurance for seasonal workers

The pilot project provides seasonal workers with up to five more weeks of benefits

Trump rages on Mueller following Times report

Trump takes to Twitter calling Robert Mueller “disgraced and discredited”

Most Read