A still from a video appearing to show a Vancouver police officer firing beanbag rounds at a man during an arrest. (Against Displacement)

Watchdog investigates video of Vancouver cop firing beanbag rounds at man on sidewalk

The investigation will be overseen by the OPCC but carried out by an outside police force

The Office of the Police Complaints Commissioner has ordered an investigation after a video clip showed a Vancouver police officer fire three beanbag shots at a man during an arrest.

The video, which was released Tuesday by homeless advocacy group Against Displacement, appears to show a man lying on the ground with his arms up, surrounded by police officers, as one yells “get on your stomach. Roll over.”

After about a minute of yelling at the man to roll over onto his stomach, a police officer appears to fire three beanbag shots at the man, who is seen rolling around, but does not ever get up.

The advocacy group said the video was shot in the Downtown Eastside.

Deputy police complaint commissioner Andrea Spindler said Wednesday the OPCC would investigate the incident.

“The video is one piece of evidence and there will be a thorough investigation,” Spindler said.

The investigation will be overseen by the OPCC but carried out by an outside police force and not the Vancouver Police Department, she said.

The Vancouver Police Department did not return a request for comment.

ALSO READ: Police probe ‘suspicious vehicle’ thought to be linked to B.C. fugitives in northern Ontario

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Human error’ caused mistakes in 32,000 B.C. Grade 12’s transcripts: education minister
Next story
B.C. teacher suspended after potty-mouthed comment over student’s fake nails

Just Posted

Kitchen fire causes brief road closure of Third Ave.

Stardust Restaurant will be open for business as usual

Gitxsan salmon crisis team appeals for collaboration

Nation calls for extensive conservation measures that go beyond fishing closures

Province looks for operator to take over BC Bus North

The new contract would extend the service through to March 2021

Liberals acclaim former Fort St. James councillor as Skeena-Bulkley Valley candidate

Dave Birdi, Binche Whut’en First Nation economic development officer, enters race to replace Cullen

DP World makes statement on incident at Fairview Container Terminal

Operations were temporarily halted on July 26

Military pulls back, RCMP ‘scales down’ manhunt for B.C. murder suspects

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky have been on the run from police for more than two weeks

OPCC to probe Vancouver cop shown on video firing beanbag rounds at man on sidewalk

The investigation will be overseen by the OPCC but carried out by an outside police force

‘Human error’ caused mistakes in 32,000 B.C. Grade 12’s transcripts: education minister

Fleming said that ‘grades will be communicated directly to post-secondary institutions’

Police probe ‘suspicious vehicle’ thought to be linked to B.C. fugitives in northern Ontario

Caller thought males could be Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky of Port Alberni

Chill out with Dairy Queen to support BC Children’s Hospital on Aug. 8

Annual event set for Thursday, Aug. 8 across province

B.C. Conservation Service defends three arrests as officers shoot problem bears

Three people charged under BC Wildlife Act in Coquitlam

College orders ‘significant’ review of chiropractic treatment in B.C. for kids under 10

The college originally began reviewing the risks of spinal manipulative therapy for kids in April

Curds away: Police seek popular poutinerie truck pilfered from Kamloops

Frenchies Poutinerie asks public to keep eyes open for distinctive trailer

Port employment jumps by 1,000 in two years

1.5 billion dollars worth of economic activity created in the region in 2018

Most Read