Only a couple days left to submit applications for Haida Gwaii mayoral and counsellor positions

Political runners may submit biographies for publication in the Haida Gwaii Observer until Oct. 5

The submission period for municipal election candidates to file their intent opened on Aug. 30 and closes Sept. 9. Candidates may submit an electoral candidate biography by Oct. 5, for publication in Haida Gwaii Observer. (File photo)

There is still time to submit a nomination package for those wishing to throw their hat into the political ring.

With the 2022 municipal elections quickly dawning on Oct. 15, political runners for the mayoral, municipal councillors, and school board trustees need to pick up the candidate packages as the nomination period closes at 4 p.m. on Sept. 9.

Any candidate must fall into certain qualification criteria by being a Canadian citizen, 18 years or older on election day, being a resident of B.C for at least the six months immediately before the day the nomination papers are filed (Sept. 9) and not disqualified under the Local Government Act or any other enactment from being nominated for, being elected to or holding the office, or be otherwise disqualified by law, states the Village of Port Clements website.

The municipality’s election officer develops the nomination packages with all the necessary forms and supplemental information to help understand the election process and application procedures.

In Daajing Giids the chief elections officer is Sandra Brown, email: office@queencharlotte.ca; the deputy elections officer is Jennifer Bulbrook: development@queencharlotte.ca. They can both be reached at 250 559 4765.

For Port Clements, the chief elections officer is Marjorie Dobson, with deputy elections officer Elizabeth Cumming. They can both be reached by phone at 250 557 4295 or email at office@portclements.ca.

Trevor Jarvis is the chief election officer in Masset, and Joshua Humphries is the deputy chief election officer in the village. Both Masset officers can be reached by phone at 250 626 3995.

In each of the three villages, one mayor and four village councillor positions are available, as well as five school board trustee positions.

One trustee will be elected from each area: Old Massett (including New Town), North (including the Village of Masset, Tow Hill and Nadu), Central (including Port Clements, Tlell, Lawn Hill), Skidegate and South (including Daajing Giids, Sandspit and Miller Creek).

Once applications are submitted nomination packages and endorsement documents will be made available for public inspection.

The electoral campaign period will start on Sept. 17 and run until voting day.

Political candidates may submit to Haida Gwaii Observer, a biography for publication of between 300 to 400 words, with a photograph. Haida Gwaii Observer will be publishing biographies as they are submitted by candidates. The last day for any submissions to be accepted will be Oct. 12 at 12 p.m. Depending on the submissions and number of candidates this process may be subject to change. Only one submission will be accepted for each candidate. Biographies may be sent to: newsroom@haidagwaiiobserver.com.

For candidate election information specific to local municipalities please visit the village websites and the Haida Gwaii School District (SD 50) website.

With files from Kaitlyn Bailey

BC municipal electionCity of Prince RupertDistrict of Port EdwardSd52