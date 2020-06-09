Online portal to connect buyers and sellers of COVID-19 supplies launched

Federal Procurement Minister Anita Anand says current demand is being met but is expected to increase

A recent survey of nearly 2,500 doctors across Canada found 42 per cent had seen no change in the supply of gear such as masks and face shields in the last month, in an April 28, 2020 story. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

The federal government is launching a web-based portal to help connect buyers and sellers of protective equipment used to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

The online tool is also meant to help Canadians figure out what kind of gear they should think about wearing, or will have to wear, as they begin to return to work.

The federal government continues to increase the stores of personal protective equipment in Canada by purchasing from domestic and international suppliers.

They’ve placed orders for hundreds of millions of items, including gowns, gloves, masks and ventilators and say nearly 60 planeloads of supplies have arrived so far.

The Liberals also continue to sign contracts with Canadian companies retooling existing product lines to take on production of items such as gowns and face shields.

Federal Procurement Minister Anita Anand says current demand is being met but is expected to increase as economies reopen, and all levels of government are intent on making sure there are enough supplies for all.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.