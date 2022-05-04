A large fire Tuesday morning caused major damage to the Tamarind Westside apartment building on Cardinal Avenue just east of Mt. Lehman Road. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

A large fire Tuesday morning caused major damage to the Tamarind Westside apartment building on Cardinal Avenue just east of Mt. Lehman Road. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Online fundraisers set up for tenants who lost everything in Abbotsford apartment fire

Residents of impacted building on Cardinal Avenue remain displaced

Several online fundraisers have been set up for residents who lost everything in the large apartment fire Tuesday morning (May 3) in Abbotsford.

The fire broke out at about 6 a.m. at the Tamarind Westside apartments at 30515 Cardinal Ave. (just east of Mt. Lehman Road).

Residents from approximately 160 units at that building and at its twin at 30525 Cardinal Ave. were evacuated.

As of 7 p.m. Tuesday, tenants at 30525 were able to return. It is unclear when tenants of the impacted building will be able to return, even to at least gather personal belongings.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

RELATED: Large apartment fire in west Abbotsford

Any displaced residents are being asked to check in at the reception centre at Northview Community Church at 32040 Downes Rd.

Abbotsford and Mission Emergency Support Services have been working with Emergency Management BC to set up temporary lodging and vouchers for food, clothing and other daily necessities.

The city spokesperson said these services typically stay in place for 72 hours until insurance support is activated but can be extended if additional assistance is required.

She said Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service has worked with several residents to provide facilitated access to important items such as passports and medication.

RELATED: Aftermath of Abbotsford fire on Cardinal Avenue reveals heavy damage

Meanwhile, several GoFundMe campaigns have begun for tenants who lost everything in the blaze. Most of them can be found by searching “fire in Abbotsford” at gofundme.com.

Some specific pages include:

Help the Goyers Recover from an apartment fire

Loss of home twice in one year

Mo & Tyler’s Home and Belongings Destroyed by Fire

Help to start replace what was lost in the fire

Emergency help for James & Jordan

Lost everything in Abbotsford building fire

Fund raiser for Christina


vhopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

fire

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Plant for pollinators to get ahead of No Mow May, says Nature Conservancy of Canada
Next story
B.C. small business owners worried about tax bills, inflation

Just Posted

Map of the Coastal GasLink pipeline route’s four westerly sections. (Coastal GasLink graphic)
Coastal GasLink replaces a pipeline contractor

A new logo and newspaper masthead have been unveiled by The Northern View on May 4, with an open invitation to the community for submissions and idea content. (Northern View File image)
Millar Time: New look, new logo, new view

A production of the Vagina Monologues was a sold-out show at the Tom Rooney Playhouse on April 29. (Photo: Bo Millar/The Northern View)
Vagina Monologues sold out in Prince Rupert

A graph showing some results of a recent survey about changing the name of the Village of Queen Charlotte. (Image supplied)
Village of Queen Charlotte name survey results are in