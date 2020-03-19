ONGOING UPDATES: Updated closures and cancellations for March 19

Prince Rupert sports, events, gatherings postponed, cancelled or suspended due to global pandemic

Earl Mah Aquatic Centre doors, in Prince Rupert, are posted with closure notices on March 17, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Cancellations so far in Prince Rupert are increasing and The Northern View will update as frequently as possible.

BUSINESSES:

Parlour Hair Salon – Closed

LeBlanc Boutique – Closed

Anytime Fitness – Closed

Warehouse One – Closed

The Source – Closed

Gigantic Fun – Closed

Maverick Foods – Closed

CityWest – Storefront closed to the public – Call centres will remain open

Island Wellspring Massage Therapy – Closed

Hekate Esthetics – Closed

Serenity Esthetics – Closed

Genetics Fitness – Closed

E’Klektik Trading – Closed

Harris and Wick – By appointment only

Cornerstones Physiotherapy – Closed

Prince Rupert and District Chamber of Commerce – Closed

Great Bear Natural Medicine Clinic – Closing on Friday, March 20

The Argosy – Closed

Port Interpretive Centre and Prince Rupert Visitor Centre – Closed

Ansens Consignment – Closed

Salvation Army Thrift Store – Closed

Pinnacle Performance – Closed

Zikhara Yoga – Closed

Coastal Fibres – Closed

Homework – Closed

Seahorse Trading Company – Closed

RESTAURANTS AND BARS:

Wheelhouse Brewing – Tasting room closed. Open for take out

McDonald’s – Dining room closed. Open for take out and drive thru

Tim Horton’s – Dining room closed. Open for take out

Don Cherry’s – Closed

Crest Hotel – Open- Limited seating in Waterfront Restaurant and Charlie’s Lounge

Breakers Pub – Closed

Gondola Restaurant – Open regular hours, business as usual

Fukasaku of Prince Rupert – Closed

Javadotcup – Closed

Charley’s Lounge – Closed

SUPPORT SERVICES:

Friendship House – Closed

Hecate Strait Employment Development Centre – Services available by phone and email

Prince Rupert Public Library – Closed

Prince Rupert City Hall – Closed to the public – Services by appointment only

Prince Rupert Landfill – Closed to the public – Services by appointment only

Prince Rupert Archives – Closed

Prince Rupert Fire Station – Closed to the public

North Coast Regional District – All facilities closed to the public – Services by appointment only

Recycling Depot – Closed to the public – Services by appointment

Prince Rupert Wildlife Shelter – Closed to the public – Please leave donations in designated places

BC SPCA Prince Rupert Branch – Closed to the public – Adoptions and emergency surrenders by appointment only

District of Port Edward – Closed to the public

Prince Rupert Unemployed Action Centre – Closed to the public – Services by appointment only

EDUCATION:

Coast Mountain College – Classes cancelled, March 18, 19, 20 – campus remains open

Charles Hays spring break trip – Cancelled

SD 52 – All schools are closed indefinitely

ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT:

Lester Centre of the Arts – All events cancelled

Creative Jam – Postponed

Good Time Games – Spring break camps – Cancelled

SPORTS:

Dance Academy of Prince Rupert – Closed

Spectrum City Dance – Closed

McChesney’s Debut – Postponed

Gymnastics – Spring break camps – Cancelled

Eagle Eye Archery – Cancelled

Prince Rupert Soccer – Postponed

Sheri’s Favourites Ice Skating Gala – Cancelled

Prince Rupert Curling Club – Cancelled all public and private events

Junior All Native Basketball Tournament

Prince George Dance Festival – Cancelled

Midget Hockey Tournament – Cancelled

ALL CITY OF PRINCE RUPERT PROGRAMS:

Cancelled until further notice

Adult Sewing, Art-Ventures, Bronze Cross/Medallion Camp, Carpet Bowling, Casual Gym, Co-Ed Indoor Soccer, Drop in Kid’s Zone, Drop in Youth Lounge, Drop in Climbing Wall, Youth sewing

Fitness

Abs!!, Barre Burn, BodyFit, Power Flow Yoga, Tabata GX, Yin & Tonic, Zumba, Men’s Indoor Floor Hockey, Nifty Fifties Walking Club, Noon-Hour Badminton, Public Skating, Spring Break Camps, Swimming Lessons, Volleyball, Women’s Ball Hockey