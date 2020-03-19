ONGOING UPDATES: Updated closures and cancellations for March 19

Cancellations so far in Prince Rupert are increasing and The Northern View will update as frequently as possible.
BUSINESSES:
Parlour Hair Salon – Closed
LeBlanc Boutique – Closed
Anytime Fitness – Closed
Warehouse One – Closed
The Source – Closed
Gigantic Fun – Closed
Maverick Foods – Closed
CityWest – Storefront closed to the public – Call centres will remain open
Island Wellspring Massage Therapy – Closed
Hekate Esthetics – Closed
Serenity Esthetics – Closed
Genetics Fitness – Closed
E’Klektik Trading – Closed
Harris and Wick – By appointment only
Cornerstones Physiotherapy – Closed
Prince Rupert and District Chamber of Commerce – Closed
Great Bear Natural Medicine Clinic – Closing on Friday, March 20
The Argosy – Closed
Port Interpretive Centre and Prince Rupert Visitor Centre – Closed
Ansens Consignment – Closed
Salvation Army Thrift Store – Closed
Pinnacle Performance – Closed
Zikhara Yoga – Closed
Coastal Fibres – Closed
Homework – Closed
Seahorse Trading Company – Closed
RESTAURANTS AND BARS:
Wheelhouse Brewing – Tasting room closed. Open for take out
McDonald’s – Dining room closed. Open for take out and drive thru
Tim Horton’s – Dining room closed. Open for take out
Don Cherry’s – Closed
Crest Hotel – Open- Limited seating in Waterfront Restaurant and Charlie’s Lounge
Breakers Pub – Closed
Gondola Restaurant – Open regular hours, business as usual
Fukasaku of Prince Rupert – Closed
Javadotcup – Closed
Charley’s Lounge – Closed
SUPPORT SERVICES:
Friendship House – Closed
Hecate Strait Employment Development Centre – Services available by phone and email
Prince Rupert Public Library – Closed
Prince Rupert City Hall – Closed to the public – Services by appointment only
Prince Rupert Landfill – Closed to the public – Services by appointment only
Prince Rupert Archives – Closed
Prince Rupert Fire Station – Closed to the public
North Coast Regional District – All facilities closed to the public – Services by appointment only
Recycling Depot – Closed to the public – Services by appointment
Prince Rupert Wildlife Shelter – Closed to the public – Please leave donations in designated places
BC SPCA Prince Rupert Branch – Closed to the public – Adoptions and emergency surrenders by appointment only
District of Port Edward – Closed to the public
Prince Rupert Unemployed Action Centre – Closed to the public – Services by appointment only
EDUCATION:
Coast Mountain College – Classes cancelled, March 18, 19, 20 – campus remains open
Charles Hays spring break trip – Cancelled
SD 52 – All schools are closed indefinitely
ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT:
Lester Centre of the Arts – All events cancelled
Creative Jam – Postponed
Good Time Games – Spring break camps – Cancelled
SPORTS:
Dance Academy of Prince Rupert – Closed
Spectrum City Dance – Closed
McChesney’s Debut – Postponed
Gymnastics – Spring break camps – Cancelled
Eagle Eye Archery – Cancelled
Prince Rupert Soccer – Postponed
Sheri’s Favourites Ice Skating Gala – Cancelled
Prince Rupert Curling Club – Cancelled all public and private events
Junior All Native Basketball Tournament
Prince George Dance Festival – Cancelled
Midget Hockey Tournament – Cancelled
ALL CITY OF PRINCE RUPERT PROGRAMS:
Cancelled until further notice
Adult Sewing, Art-Ventures, Bronze Cross/Medallion Camp, Carpet Bowling, Casual Gym, Co-Ed Indoor Soccer, Drop in Kid’s Zone, Drop in Youth Lounge, Drop in Climbing Wall, Youth sewing
Fitness
Abs!!, Barre Burn, BodyFit, Power Flow Yoga, Tabata GX, Yin & Tonic, Zumba, Men’s Indoor Floor Hockey, Nifty Fifties Walking Club, Noon-Hour Badminton, Public Skating, Spring Break Camps, Swimming Lessons, Volleyball, Women’s Ball Hockey