Earl Mah Aquatic Centre doors, in Prince Rupert, are posted with closure notices on March 17, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

ONGOING UPDATES: Updated changes to support services in Prince Rupert

Support service providers have modified the way clients access services

Here is a list of how support services in Prince Rupert have modified the way they are providing services

SUPPORT SERVICES:

North Coast Transition Society – Closed to the public – All others needing support can all Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

North Coast Transition Society – 3rd Ave Shelter – Open 6:15 p.m. to 7:45 a.m.

North Coast Transition Society help line 250-627-8588 continues to operate 24/7

Health Unit – Please call 250-622-6380 ro request a phone consult by public health, mental health or home care services

Prince Rupert Public Library – Closed to the public

Prince Rupert City Hall – Closed to the public

Prince Rupert Landfill – Closed to the public

Prince Rupert Archives – Closed

Prince Rupert Fire Station – Closed to the public

North Coast Regional District – All facilities closed to the public – Services by appointment

Recycling Depot – Closed to the public – Services by appointment

District of Port Edward – Closed to the public

Prince Rupert Wildlife Shelter – Closed to the public – Please leave donations in designated places

BC SPCA Prince Rupert Branch – Closed to the public – Adoptions and emergency surrenders by appointment

Prince Rupert Unemployed Action Centre – Closed to the public – Services by appointment

STEP – Services available by phone and email

Friendship House – Closed

Hecate Strait Employment Development Centre – Services available by phone, email and online

NIFCS – Closed to the public – Services available by phone

