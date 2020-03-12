ONGOING UPDATES: COVID-19 Prince Rupert cancellations

Charles Hayes Secondary School seniors students are disappointed in the cancellation of the spring break trip to India amidst COVID-19 concerns. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

The COVID-19 global pandemic is now affecting Prince Rupert.

After the provincial government announced a ban on gatherings of more than 250 people and major sports and entertainment agencies reacting by shutting down events with large audiences, now Prince Rupert organizations are also responding.

“We are directing all event organizers in British Columbia that they will be required to cancel any gatherings larger than 250 people,” Henry said.

Henry advised British Columbia residents to keep at arms-length, wash hands regularly, and to use a three-foot social distancing protocol as it is challenging at large social gatherings to protect people from the transmission of respiratory infections.

Also affecting Prince Rupert residents immediately is the travel ban.

“We are advising all British Columbians against all non-essential travel outside of Canada and that includes the United States, ” Henry said. “It is a risk for all of us. We are strongly advising not to travel.”

Under the travel ban, if residents do chose to travel outside of Canada, even to as close as Alaska, they will be required to stay away from work or school for 14 days on their return.

“We don’t believe it is appropriate at this moment to close schools. They are … a place where young people can be kept safe and learn about social distancing,” Henry said. ” We know that closing schools abruptly can cause a lot of social interruption and economic impact.

Cancellations so far in Prince Rupert are increasing and The Northern View will update as frequently as possible.

CHARLES HAYS SPRING BREAK TRIP CANCELLED

Charles Hayes Secondary School (CHSS) spring break trip to India has been cancelled amidst the COVID-19 global outbreak.

The trip which had been in the planning for two years was cancelled on March 10, when India announced the withdrawal of all issued tourist visas, effective March 13. The 30 students and four chaperones from Prince Rupert were set to leave for New Delhi on March 14.

Past trips have included travel to Italy, Greece, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Spain and Morocco. A meeting was held with students to deliver the news, with one idea being offered that a trip may be planned for next spring when it’s a safer time to travel,” Mike Russell, guidance councillor and teacher at CHSS said.

While he understands that not all students who were attending the trip this year will be able to go due to new endeavours, he still wants to provide an educational opportunity for those who can, he said.

“Students are really disappointed. I’m very disappointed. The decision to travel was taken away from any of us due to the global circumstance.

“As a result, all families can find some satisfaction in knowing that all students will be safe and healthy given the current global climate for travel,” Russell said. The trip costs for the students will be refunded through insurance, he said.

MIDGET HOCKEY TOURNAMENT CANCELLED

Hockey Canada has announced that it is cancelling all minor hockey tournaments including this weekend’s B.C. Midget tier 4 Championship that was scheduled for March 15 in Prince Rupert.

The Prince Rupert Minor Hockey was prepared to welcome Mission, Chetwynd and Kitimat to compete against the Seawolves in the championship. Thus far, whether the tournament will be held at a later date has not been disclosed.

READ MORE: BC Hockey cancels all provincial championships due to COVID-19 outbreak

McCHESNEY’S DEBUT SUSPENDED

Prince Rupert’s Liam McChesney will not be making his March Madness debut for the Utah State Aggies in the NCAA Basketball Tournament after the NCAA suspended university basketball’s biggest dance.

McChesney, a freshman forward on the team, enjoyed one of the most remarkable victories in the team’s history after dropping the No. 1 seed San Diego State in the Mountain West Conference final and punching their ticket to the NCAA March Madness tournament.

LESTER CENTRE CANCELLATIONS

Relive the Music ’50s and ’60s, scheduled for March 20 in Prince Rupert has been rescheduled.

“I’m sure you heard the B.C. and Alberta government are banning events over 250 people at this time,” organizer Steve Marshall said in a statement to The Northern View. “This means we have no choice but to cancel/reschedule.

“I will reschedule all dates for the safe future. Ticket buyers will have the option to keep their tickets so nobody takes their good seats in the future or get their money back.

The Northern View is currently in contact with Michael Gurney about other Lester Centre events and will update shortly, as well as school and other public functions. More to come…