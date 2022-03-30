Ongoing COVID-19 vaccine opportunities in northern B.C

Clinics continue to be planned based on vaccine registrations and appointment bookings

Northern Health said on Tuesday (March 29) that opportunities to get vaccinated against COVID-19 are ongoing, as community pharmacies and Northern Health vaccine clinics work together to improve and maintain immunization rates.

Pharmacies in the province are now the primary option for immunization for people ages 12 and older as part of B.C.’s continued immunization campaign against COVID-19. Pharmacies in twelve northern communities are offering both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, and will be providing the Novavax vaccine when it is available in B.C.

Northern Health continues to offer COVID-19 vaccine appointments at regularly scheduled clinics in those communities without a pharmacy offering vaccines for people who are 12 and older and for children 5 to 11 years of age.

Clinics continue to be planned based on vaccine registrations and appointment bookings.

Eligible individuals who are registered with the Get Vaccinated system will see a list of participating pharmacies and Northern Health vaccine clinics available to them along with their invitation to book a vaccine appointment.

The Northern Health website is the most up to date source for information on current clinic schedules and locations.

For more information you can visit www.northernhealth.ca/health-topics/covid-19-immunization-clinics

