One year since man went missing from B.C. ski resort

Ryan Shtuka’s parents will be back in Kamloops for the anniversary of their son’s disappearance

February 17 will mark one year since 20-year-old Ryan Shtuka went missing in the snowy mountain resort of Sun Peaks near Kamloops.

RCMP say they have have no evidence to suggest Ryan met with foul play when he went missing.

But for Ryan’s parents Heather and Scott, the search for their son has never stopped. Heather returned to the ski hill back in November to lead the effort in looking for Ryan, but has yet to find anything.

Heather believes her son likely succumbed to the elements and his body is somewhere in Sun Peaks. She understood after the first few days without any sign of Ryan the chances of finding him alive were slim.

“There’s no leads and that has always been the frustrating part — that there’s no evidence to suggest he left Sun Peaks at all. There’s no tips, no gossip, nothing that would lead us into a different direction,” Heather said back in 2018.

Now, Ryan’s family will return to Kamloops from their Alberta home to mark their son’s disappearance at a press conference with RCMP on Feb. 14.

Since Ryan’s disappearance the community of Sun Peaks has come together to assist the Shtuka family and RCMP with the search.

Both Heather and Scott plan to be in Sun Peaks from Feb. 15 to 17 and have planned several activities to honour Ryan.

On Feb. 16, the resort is hosting ‘A Run for Ryan’, an opportunity for the Sun Peaks community to gather and show their support for the Shtuka family.

A fundraising dinner is planned in Kamloops as Bailey’s Pub on Feb. 15 starting at 5:30 p.m.

Ryan went missing, in Feb. 2018, following a house party on Burfield Drive in the ski resort. He was last seen leaving the party at about 2 a.m. to walk the short distance back to his home.

