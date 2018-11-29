One person killed in Hwy 16 crash between Terrace, Prince Rupert

Terrace RCMP has confirmed one person is dead following a Hwy 16 collision Nov. 27 between Terrace and Prince Rupert.

The single driver was passing another vehicle travelling eastbound toward Terrace when they struck the rock wall. Information is limited at this time, and it’s not known if the car then struck any other vehicles.

Police say the driver was not local to the area.

Terrace RCMP say the accident occurred closer to Prince Rupert but could not yet confirm the exact location of the accident.

An investigation is ongoing.

More to come.



