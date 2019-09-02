Prince Rupert Search and Rescue looking for missing person near rapids

One person is missing after a boat capsized near Butze Rapids early Monday morning.
The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (Pacific) — JCCR (P) — received an S.O.S. at 8:27 a.m. Monday with a mayday call that a boat was capsizing.
JCCR (P) said that four people were on the boat, three of whom have been rescued.
Prince Rupert Search and Rescue and RCMP are still trying to locate the missing individual.
As of 2:40 p.m. the person was still reported missing. More updates to come.
Jenna Cocullo | Journalist
