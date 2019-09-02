Butze Rapids (file photo The Northern View)

Prince Rupert Search and Rescue looking for missing person near rapids

One person is missing after a boat capsizes near Butze Rapids

One person is missing after a boat capsized near Butze Rapids early Monday morning.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (Pacific) — JCCR (P) — received an S.O.S. at 8:27 a.m. Monday with a mayday call that a boat was capsizing.

JCCR (P) said that four people were on the boat, three of whom have been rescued.

Prince Rupert Search and Rescue and RCMP are still trying to locate the missing individual.

As of 2:40 p.m. the person was still reported missing. More updates to come.

READ MORE: Search called off for Nass River kayaker

READ MORE: RCMP searching for missing Lax Kw’alaams resident

Jenna Cocullo | Journalist
Jenna Cocullo 
Send Jenna email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Heiltsuk Nation sign agreement with feds and province for self-government

Just Posted

Heiltsuk Nation sign agreement with feds and province for self-government

The Tuígila Agreement seeks practical solutions to demonstrate tangible commitment to reconciliation

MVP of the Week: Home, home on the road

Jacqueline Bromley finds her peace on the road — albeit in very different mediums

Prince Rupert RCMP shoot and kill aggressive dog

Dog had been acting aggressively toward members of the public

NCRD in brief: Upcoming Strategic Plan the priority at Committee of the Whole meeting

Erosion prevention, trail development and All Native Basketball Tournament among the agenda items

Expectant father in Prince Rupert wins top prize in lottery game

Keith Paterson turned $2 into $21,000

Heart of Our City: Sharing a piece of history

Mona Izumi volunteers at the North Pacific Cannery to share the story of her Japanese heritage

WEB POLL: Do you agree with the province that parents should be mandated to submit their child’s vaccination records?

B.C.’s mandatory vaccine registry for schoolchildren begins in Sept.

The Northern View announces inaugural Tyee Fishing Derby in Prince Rupert

More than $7,000 up for grabs for biggest legal salmon and halibut

What role will feminism play in the upcoming federal election?

Any government that sets out to disrupt the status quo on equality issues may be vulnerable to criticism

Couple billed $6K in B.C. speculation tax, believes retirees targeted unfairly

Retiree has lived in Mitchell Street home for 67 years

Pelicans pay rare visit to Shuswap Lake

American White Pelicans nest on only one lake in B.C. but fly far for food.

Federal party leaders focus on wooing union heartland for Labour Day

Trudeau, Singh and Scheer all head to Hamilton, Ont.

Meat-subscription-box companies take over marketing chores for B.C. farmers

City dwellers can also go to a local butcher to purchase local, ethically raised cuts

Man in his yard, mail carrier at work among Texas shooting rampage victims

The shooting began with a routine traffic stop outside Odessa where the gunman opened fire on police

Most Read