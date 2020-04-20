One dead, one injured in vehicle accident west of Terrace

One person is dead and another in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a single-vehicle accident on Hwy 16 west of Terrace that took place in the early evening of April 19.

The two people, both described by police as women in their early 20s and residents of northern B.C., were in a Dodge pickup.

Emergency services personnel were alerted to the accident which took place near the Shames Mountain turnoff around 8:30 p.m. April 19.

The driver was deceased, and the passenger was transported to a hospital with “life-threatening” injuries, indicated a police statement.

Police said the truck seems to have been travelling west and the highway was closed during an investigation. A cause has not yet been released.

