A “serious collision” has shut down Highway 97 in both directions just south of Prince George. (Observer File Photo)

One dead in multi-vehicle collision involving logging truck on northern B.C. highway

DriveBC says highway expected to remain closed until 8 p.m.

One person has died in a serious collision on Highway 97 Thursday morning, involving at least three vehicles and a logging truck.

The incident happened at 9:10 a.m. south of Prince George in the Buckhorn area, Prince George RCMP said in an afternoon update. The collision happened between Patterson Road East and Courval Road.

A logging truck and two other vehicles including an SUV and pickup had collided resulting in the logging truck spilling its load on the highway, Mounties said.

One person, who has not been identified by officials, was confirmed dead at the scene while another was sent to hospital with undetermined injuries. It is unclear how either person was involved in the incident.

The cause of the fatal crash is undetermined and investigators said that nothing has been ruled out.

The highway remains closed as police investigate and crews remove the logs and vehicles from the roadway. It is unclear when the highway will reopen. At this time, there is no detour in place.

