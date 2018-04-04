Google Maps

One child from Alberta First Nation dead, others in hospital: RCMP

A police spokesperson said investigators on scene weren’t sure what they’re dealing with

One child from a community west of Calgary is dead and 13 other children and a man have been taken to hospital.

Police say EMS personnel pronounced the child dead in a home in Morley on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation, about 60 kilometres west of Calgary.

“The investigation is very preliminary right now,” Cpl. Curtis Peters said. “We don’t know a lot of details, but unfortunately we can confirm that a child did die at that residence.”

Calgary EMS spokesman Stuart Brideaux said paramedics dealt with 15 people at the home including the dead child.

Fourteen people were taken to hospital who ranged in age from four months to a man in his late teens.

One of the children in hospital was in serious condition.

Brideaux said investigators aren’t sure what they are dealing with.

“At this time, EMS is working to sort out the potential origin of the circumstances,” he said. ”It seems to be of a medical nature. There is no concerns of trauma or violence attached to this incident.”

Brideaux said the patients do not appear to be suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Canadian Press

Previous story
Nurse practitioners in B.C. can now prescribe opioid substitutes
Next story
After four years, contract deal reached for border guards

Just Posted

After four years, contract deal reached for border guards

CBSA has settled on an agreement with the government, which includes 17 per cent salary increases

RCMP briefs: Loud hotel guests, rocks thrown and dirt bike stolen

Prince Rupert police briefs from March 28 to April 1

Carrying the cross in the inaugural Walk of Sorrows

One-hundred participants from eight Christian denominations in Prince Rupert joined in the walk

March temperatures nearly two degrees warmer on the North Coast

Average temperature for the month of March 7.3 degrees in 2018 versus 5.4 degrees in 2017

Next tsunami alert will be on your phone

Emergency Management BC will test the new Alert Ready system on cell phones staring May 9

Forty volunteers to help build Mckay Street Park this week

After winning the BCAA Play Here contest, Transition Prince Rupert is ready to install a playground

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Memories of trauma, assault and resilience shared at MMIWG inquiry in B.C.

National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls kicks off in Richmond

Alberta set to introduce bill for no-go zones around abortion clinics

government intends to introduce a bill that would protect women from harassment

Complaints dismissed against judge who said ‘Clearly, a drunk can consent’

Nova Scotia judge has complaints against him dismissed following a 2017 court case

Senior couple from the Okanagan scammed out of $30,000

A senior couple in Penticton seeks to warn others in the area after getting scammed out of $30,000

One child from Alberta First Nation dead, others in hospital: RCMP

A police spokesperson said investigators on scene weren’t sure what they’re dealing with

B.C. woman sexually assaulted after taking out trash

Police seek missing materials and tips after suspect grabbed her while she was taking out the trash

Nurse practitioners in B.C. can now prescribe opioid substitutes

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions announced changes at UVic’s School of Nursing

Most Read