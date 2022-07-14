Old Massett’s pride celebration brought people together

More than 130 people showed their rainbow colours at the Old Massett’s Two-Spirit Pride Community Celebration kick-off barbecue on July 4.

Attendees travelled from Queen Charlotte, Skidegate and as far away as Alberta, Christopher Horner, elders’ centre coordinator at Old Massett Village Council, said.

In the past, volunteers from Masset organized a pride event, but there wasn’t one this year. Old Massett stepped up in its absence, coordinating a three-day celebration from July 4 to 6.

A speaker and friend to the village from the Centre of Disease Control flew in from Vancouver to share information about two-spirit and health education.

Horner said he talked about all the “fun stuff” that men don’t typically talk about.

On the morning of the last day, the movie Fire Song was viewed. It explores the story of a gay Anishinaabe teenager living in Northern Ontario who is struggling to support his family after his sister dies from suicide.

The public was invited to two evenings of beading, cedar weaving and felting.

“We stayed up until 10:30 p.m. with all the people who were visiting,” Horner said. “We sat around and weaved all night. We just talked and shared stories and connected with each other.”

Horner said the event was not limited to First Nations attendees, and he was pleased to see a blend of people coming together to build relations developing a deeper understanding through listening and acceptance.

Horner said he was told, “We’re here, we’re listening and we’d just like to be with you guys … It was really neat to see,” he said.

