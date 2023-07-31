Air crews were busy dropping retardent on the flanks of the Eagle Bluff Wildfire on the edge of Osoyoos on July 30. The wildfire has grown dramatically since it first crossed the border on July 29. (Melissa Genberg - Facebook)

Okanagan wildfire swells to over 1,400 hectares as homes remain under threat

The Eagle Bluff Wildfire has continued to grow since it crossed the border on Saturday

The Eagle Bluff Wildfire has continued to grow as it threatens homes and properties in Osoyoos and the Similkameen.

The latest update from the BC Wildfire Service puts the blaze at over 1,480 hectares as of the morning of July 31. The previous size estimate had it at 885 hectares.

The fire started south of the border near Oroville on July 29, before it quickly spread north to threaten Canada.

As of Monday morning, 732 properties remained on evacuation order in the Town of Osoyoos and in the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen’s Cawston, Rural Osoyoos and Rural Oliver areas. An additional 2,000 properties are under evacuation alert as residents are asked to prepare in case the fire advances further.

BC Wildfire Service had 61 firefighters, five helicopters, 11 pieces of heavy equipment and structural protection crews working on the fire.

South across the border the fire has grown to over 4,100 hectares burned, with four structures lost and 250 personnel on scene.

READ MORE: Kamloops residents wake up to ash and smoke from Rossmoore Lake wildfire

DriveBC also issued a warning that travel is not advised for Highway 3 between Keremeos and Osoyoos due to the wildfire. A detour is available from Highway 3A to Highway 97.

