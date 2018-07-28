Okanagan wildfire round-up: Public urged to stay away from inactive wildfires

A look at the major wildfires impacting the Okanagan, Similkameen and region.

As crews gain control of the handful of blazes burning in the Okanagan, BC Wildfire Service is reminding the public that although wildfires may look inactive, they still are significant safety hazards.

“Mount Eneas, Goode’s Creek and Glenfir Road wildfires are active work sites and the public must not enter,” BC Wildfire Services said in a statement Saturday.

Risks include trees damaged by the fire that could fall at any time and ash pits – which are accumulations of hot ash on the ground – can be difficult to detect, the service said.

“When people enter a wildfire site without permission, BC Wildfire Service personnel have to divert their attention from suppression operations in order to escort and educate these non-compliant individuals.”

Crews are anticipated to continue suppression efforts through the weekend.

Starting today at noon, an area restriction is in place for Crown land in the vicinity of Placer Lake, which will remain in place until Sept. 15, unless otherwise rescinded.

We’ve got up-to-date information on all the fires impacting our region.

Click the links below for more information:

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Gideon the cat survives coyote attack in Chilliwack
Next story
Lone orca lingering near Vancouver Island marina has DFO concerned

Just Posted

Vehicle incident closes Highway 16 in both directions

An assessment of the scene is underway according to Drive BC

MVP of the Week: Basketball is a family business

Judy Carlick-Pearson was taught the game by her mother and plays for her to this day

Report says both operational and technical failures responsible for Fernie tragedy

Technical Safety BC released its findings on the causes of Fernie ammonia leak on July 25

Locking in love on the bridges of Rushbrook Trail

Love locks have caused issues around the world, and they’re making their mark in Prince Rupert

RCMP investigate reports of groping at BC Games athlete dance

As many as 30 girls have claimed they were inappropriately touched at BC Summer Games dance on Vancouver Island

This Week Podcast – Episode 95

Learn about what was found along the shores of Rushbrook, and other news from Prince Rupert

Newspaper carriers wanted!

Contact The Northern View today to find out how you can become a part of our team

Anti-gang police monitor Veterans MC ride in Lower Mainland

Police say the the group, a ‘three-piece’ patched club has ties to the Hells Angels

130 suspected overdose calls in 1 day, all lives saved: B.C. paramedics

Friday saw the highest number of suspected overdose calls since April 2017

Not quite Hogwarts: Canadian man to study fairy-conjuring spells in England

Gillis Hogan has been awarded a prestigious fellowship to study England’s history of magic

Okanagan wildfire round-up: Public urged to stay away from inactive wildfires

A look at the major wildfires impacting the Okanagan, Similkameen and region.

Lone orca lingering near Vancouver Island marina has DFO concerned

Experts say duration of stay is unusual

Gideon the cat survives coyote attack in Chilliwack

When they heard the cat howl he’d been chomped on by two coyotes near Mt. Slesse Middle School

‘They pee in the bushes’: Washroom closure a problem for Island ballplayers

Questions of safety around nearest washroom mixed with septic system issues causing problems

Most Read