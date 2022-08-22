Okanagan man goes missing after planning camping trip in B.C. Interior

  • Aug. 22, 2022 2:55 p.m.
  • News
Taren Lacey was last heard from on June 24, 2022 (Vernon North Okanagan RCMP)Taren Lacey was last heard from on June 24, 2022 (Vernon North Okanagan RCMP)
Taren Lacey’s vehicle is a white, 2012 Ford F250 pickup with a camper on the back, B.C. license plate PC848V (Vernon North Okanagan RCMP)Taren Lacey’s vehicle is a white, 2012 Ford F250 pickup with a camper on the back, B.C. license plate PC848V (Vernon North Okanagan RCMP)

Have you seen Taren (Terry) Ray Lacey?

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are searching for the missing 60-year-old.

Lacey was last heard from on June 24 and had told family of plans to travel and camp through B.C.’s interior before making his way to the lower mainland.

Family and friends have not heard from him since and are concerned for his wellbeing.

Lacey is described as 6’1 and 181 pounds. He has grey hair, blue eyes, and typically wears glasses.

Lacey’s camper is on the back of a white, 2012 Ford F250 pickup truck with B.C. license plate PC848V.

Anyone who sees his vehicle or has information of his whereabouts are asked to contact local police or Crime Stoppers.

READ MORE: Fire near Spallumcheen under control

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

missing personVernon

Previous story
Four arrested after Vancouver police say guns found in encampment tent
Next story
VIDEO: Canadian Medical Association’s first Indigenous leader takes helm

Just Posted

Evacuation Alert Issued for Morice River Wildfire. (Submitted photo)
BREAKING: Evacuation Alert issued for Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako due to Morice River wildfire

BC Wildfire Service crews continue to respond to several wildfires in the province. (BC Wildfire Service/Twitter)
BC Wildfire teams responded to over a dozen weekend wildfires in the northwest

Danielle Dalton is an advocate for education and believes in self-empowerment while supporting others to learn in ways individual to them. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Heart of education is individualized learning to ensure student success Prince Rupert woman says

Port Clements council has taken the first steps towards getting its first crosswalk. One is proposed for in front of Bayview Market. (Photo: Kaitlyn Bailey/Haida Gwaii Observer)
Port Clements takes steps towards safer street crossing