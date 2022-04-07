Penticton dealing with mental health crisis on its streets and Penticton RCMP are in the frontlines. (file photo)

Okanagan man crushed in recycling truck succumbs to injuries

The 52-year-old had been sleeping in a recycling dumpster when it was picked up by the truck

A 52-year-old man critically injured after being crushed inside a recycling truck has passed away, Penticton RCMP said on Thursday, April 7.

“It is with deep sadness that the Penticton RCMP share the news that the 52 year old male that sustained injuries in the recycling truck on April 5th has succumb to his injuries,” said Sgt. Bob Vatamaniuck

Police were alerted about the man at 6:05 a.m. on Tuesday morning. The truck driver called 911 after he heard the man yelling in the back of his large truck.

Police determined that the man had been sleeping in an unlocked recycling dumpster and the truck picked up the dumpster, dumped it into the back of the large truck and mechanically compacted the load inadvertently crushing him in the process.

Emergency crews attended shortly after and were able to extract the man and take him to hospital.

The man sustained life-threatening injuries as a result.

“While the Penticton RCMP is continuing to investigate, it does not appear the male was the victim of crime,” police said in the aftermath of the man’s death.

The immediate and extended family of the 52-year old are aware of his passing.

The BC Coroners Service is conducting its own parallel fact-finding investigation into the death.

No further details will be shared at this time.

READ MORE: Penticton man critically injured after being crushed in large recycling truck compactor

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

PentictonRCMP

Previous story
Budget 2022: Booming economy feeds federal focus on growth with $31B in new spending
Next story
Province introduces amendments that will force politicians charged with crimes to take leave

Just Posted

Gitwinksihlkw’s Eric Nyce goes up for a layup en route to 24 points in his team’s victory against Massett during Masters play on Day 4 at the All Native Basketball Tournament in Prince Rupert April 6. (Thom Barker photo)
62nd All Native Basketball Tournament: Day 4 Recap

Ecotrust Canada in Prince Rupert is the recipient of $320,000 to recruit, hire and train energy advisors. (Photo: supplied)
Prince Rupert Ecotrust Canada receives $320,000 in federal funding

Adelia Paul from Kitimat playing for the Vancouver All My Relations takes a free throw during Women’s Division play versus Similkameen on Day 4 at the All Native Basketball Tournament April 6 in Prince Rupert. (Thom Barker photo)
Day 5 schedule for the All Native Basketball Tournament

Claudia Pavon and her daughter Malvina Pavon of Clover Field’s Apiaries share their sweet talents of honey-making and beekeeping as vendors at the 62nd All Native Basketball Tournament in Prince Rupert on April 6. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Queen bee of the north makes sweet honey for ANBT