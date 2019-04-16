VIDEO: Okanagan man charged with murder following shooting spree

Man facing three counts of first degree murder and one count of second degree murder

Sheriffs lead John Brittain, the man accused in a quadruple fatal shooting in Penticton Monday, into the courthouse. (Jordyn Thomson/Penticton Western News)

A former engineer who worked for the City of Penticton is facing four murder charges after a shooting spree that left four dead in the community Monday.

John Brittain was charged with three counts of first degree murder and one count of second degree murder as a result of the incidents that allegedly occurred on April 15.

He made a brief appearance at provincial court in Penticton Tuesday morning and was remanded to the Okanagan Correctional Facility until his next court appearance in May.

Supt. Ted De Jeger reaffirmed that the names of the victims will not be revealed at this time.

De Jager said the victims and the suspect were known to each other but would not speak to the relationship between them.

“There is no further danger in this matter to that community,” said De Jager.

“The person we have in custody we are confident he was acting alone.”

Earlier, Jager had said Brittain’s ex-wife was not one of the four victims.

When pressed for details, De Jager said though he understood the concerns of the Cornwall neighbourhood, where several of the shootings occurred, he “can’t speak to the events that led up to this… as the matter is now before the courts.”

“I can certainly respect what the neighbourhood has gone through.”

De Jager confirmed there were two homes on Cornwall involved in the shooting.

The other home was on Heales Avenue, where the second man was killed.

De Jager said Brittain surrendered peacefully to the front counter of Penticton’s RCMP detachment at about 11:30 a.m.

The man was taken into custody immediately after he came in. He was unarmed, De Jager said, although witness reports say he was carrying a long gun or rifle of some sorts throughout the alleged shooting spree.

De Jager said he could not reveal how Brittain gained access to the firearm.

According to documents found in a 2015 report, Brittain had at some point worked for the City of Penticton.

Penticton’s Mayor John Vassilaki said Brittain “did his job well” during his several years at city.

“I knew him at the time (when) I was a councillor but I didn’t know too much about him,” Vassilaki said.

“He was a gentle man.”

The names of the victims are currently being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Brittain is expected to make an appearance this morning in provincial court in Penticton.

