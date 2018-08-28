Gas prices at five Vernon service stations along 25th Avenue had four different prices as of 6 a.m. Tuesday. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)

Okanagan gas outlet with lowest price in B.C.

Two Vernon outlets have reduced price Tuesday morning to as low as $1.19.9

Five different Vernon gas stations, four different prices.

As of Tuesday at 6 a.m., a handful of service outlets along 25th Avenue had their prices range between $1.19.9 and $1.39.9.

Super Save Gas, at 43rd Street and 25th Avenue, was the lowest at $1.19.9, the lowest pricein the province, according to gasbuddy.com.

RELATED: Vernon pumps on the rise

Kitty-corner across the roadway, Petro Canada was $1.21.9. Esso/7-Eleven and Mobil Mart (Real Canadian Wholesale Club) were at $1.35.9 and Shell was at $1.39.9.

The average provincial price according to the website is $1.40.9.

RELATED: EDITORIAL: Fueling our fear with higher gas prices


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Freeland heads to Washington to rejoin high-stakes NAFTA negotiations
Next story
Ontario judge rules in favour of Tesla in rebate program dispute

Just Posted

BC Wildfire commander passes the buck; Southside – Babine Complex

“We could have done some good and we’re sorry,” Safeguard owner says

Teen’s Make A Wish to fish explores North Coast life

Ryan White wanted to go fishing with his uncle in Prince Rupert

Coed soccer league wraps up second season

Light blue team defeated team orange in the Prince Rupert league’s year-end tournament

Seamen wrap up their season in Chilliwack

Team competed in the 2018 Chilliwack Sasquatch Tournament on Aug. 18

VIDEO: Downtown pop up market in Prince Rupert

Third Avenue fair was part of the Redesign Rupert Phase 2 launch

Chef explores Indigenous cultures in cooking show

Shane Chartrand’s Red Chef Revival filmed its fifth episode in Prince Rupert and Gingolx

The Northern View 2018 Readers Choice

Vote online or at the Prince Rupert office before noon on Sept. 7

B.C. woman’s ‘orange glow’ ribbon campaign supporting firefighters is spreading

Penticton woman’s campaign to recognize firefighting efforts is starting to spread

B.C. Lions’ all-star receiver Arceneaux out with torn ACL in right knee

Arceneaux has played in all nine Lions games this year and leads the team in receptions with 32 catches for 553 yards and one touchdown.

Canada’s Shapovalov advances at U.S. Open after Auger-Aliassime retires

Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., was leading 7-5, 5-7, 4-1 when Montreal’s Auger-Aliassime retired.

Ontario judge rules in favour of Tesla in rebate program dispute

Ontario Superior Court judge Frederick L. Myers said the decision to exclude Tesla from a grace period for the program’s wind-down was arbitrary and had singled out Tesla for harm.

Freeland heads to Washington to rejoin high-stakes NAFTA negotiations

Freeland is under increasing domestic pressure not to compromise.

Former NHL forward Shane Doan to be pallbearer at Sen. John McCain’s memorial service

Shane Doan of Halkirk, Alta., who retired from the NHL last year will be part of the service on Thursday.

Okanagan gas outlet with lowest price in B.C.

Two Vernon outlets have reduced price Tuesday morning to as low as $1.19.9

Most Read