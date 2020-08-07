Oily rain runoff into city drains raises concern for Prince Rupert residents

Immediate action taken to alleviate any concerns, road paving contractor said.

Oil runoff draining into city catch basins and storm pipes from road construction raised concerns with some Prince Rupert residents on Aug. 6.

The situation was quickly stymied by the paving company responsible for the City of Prince Rupert’s capital road repair project, said Clayton Hobin owner of C&C Road Maintenance.

Concerns posted on social media and voiced directly to The Northern View described dark rust-coloured water running into catch basins at the intersection of 11 Ave. East and Frederick St. during heavy rainfall on Aug. 6, where road paving crews were preparing to lay asphalt.

It is usual practice and part of the road laying process to spray the milled section of road with a sticky oil coating, where the pre-existing asphalt has been removed, Hobin said.

Spraying the tack substance usually occurs approximately 30 – 45 minutes prior to laying new surface asphalt, which enables the hot asphalt to adhere to the milled surface at a higher standard, he said.

On this particular occasion the crew was unexpectedly caught out by a very heavy rainfall which did not permit the continuation of the road laying, Hobin said.

“In our case we had just finished spraying when it started to rain. What we did was put filter cloth in the catch basin to collect any product that would go down the drain. We tried to alleviate it as much as possible.”

Hobin explained a very similar situation, with a different road paving company, recently happened in Prince George where several cars were damaged by oil splashes when the area was hit with torrential rains.

“This happens when you are seal coating the highway sometimes. In that circumstance it is a lot bigger because you may have half a kilometre or a kilometre sprayed with the same product, and then you catch a rain fall.”

Hobin said he had spoken to the Ministry of Environment about the situation and no action would be taken as C&C Road Maintenance followed all correct procedures.

“We put spill kits out to collect any of it and alleviate as much going down into the system as possible,” he said.

“You don’t ever want any of that going down catch basins. You only want water going down catch basins, but it is not unusual. It happens in Vancouver, it happens all over the place. We try to eliminate any of that from happening – always.”

Veronika Stewart, communications manager for the City of Prince said the city’s paving contractors have been attempting to pave in available weather windows to complete the 2020 paving program.

Immediate mitigation was taken regarding the rain runoff during the downpour, she said.

“Filter logs have been placed on catch basins to prevent potential runoff from entering the catch basins, as well as covers and visual monitoring,” Stewart said.

“Inclement weather is always a risk to conducting our local paving efficiently, and our contractors are having to adjust their schedules given recent nasty weather patterns,” Stewart said.

“C&C is using an approved tack-coat product that is standard across the paving industry for this application as well as the overall 2020 capital paving program.”

The first-time contractor to Prince Rupert has been in the paving business more than 30 years with work in several provinces.

“With the amount of rain Rupert gets I’m sure it happens quite a bit,” Hobin said.

“We are now in the process of waiting for the sun. As soon as it quits raining we will pave,” he said.

The 16 member crew is lodging in Prince Rupert while the work continues. The project is on schedule and on budget, said Hobin and despite the inclement weather the paving should be finished by the contract deadline of Sept. 25.

“The community has been super-helpful and a real treat to work with,” he said.

READ MORE: Paving the road to not ‘shop local’

K-J Millar | Journalist

email

Like the The Northern View on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter Send K-JLike theonFollow us on

</ifram</p> <div class='row newsletters-row' > <div class='columns small-4 medium-3 large-2 newsletters-image-column' > <img src='https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/themes/BlackPress/assets/images/newsletters/bp-newsletters-icon.png' > </div> <div class='columns small-8 medium-9 large-10 newsletters-text-column' > Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.<br /> <a href='/newsletters/'>Sign up here</a> </div> </p></div> <!-- AI CONTENT END 1 --> </div> <!-- BEGIN: Comments --> <div class="fb-comments" id="facebook-comments" data-href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/oily-rain-runoff-into-city-drains-raises-concern-for-prince-rupert-residents/" data-width="100%" data-numposts="10" data-order-by="reverse_time" data-colorscheme="light"></div> <!-- END: Comments --> <footer> </footer> <ul class="social story bottom"> <li><span data-tooltip aria-haspopup="true" data-disable-hover="false" tabindex="1" title="Post to Facebook"><a href="//www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thenorthernview.com%2Fnews%2Foily-rain-runoff-into-city-drains-raises-concern-for-prince-rupert-residents%2F" class="social fa fa-facebook-f" target="_blank"></a></span></li> <li><span data-tooltip aria-haspopup="true" data-disable-hover="false" tabindex="1" title="Post to Twitter"><a href="//twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=Oily+rain+runoff+into+city+drains+raises+concern+for+Prince+Rupert+residents&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thenorthernview.com%2Fnews%2Foily-rain-runoff-into-city-drains-raises-concern-for-prince-rupert-residents%2F" class="social fa fa-twitter" target="_blank"></a></span></li> <li><span data-tooltip aria-haspopup="true" data-disable-hover="false" tabindex="1" title="Post to Reddit"><a href="//reddit.com/submit?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thenorthernview.com%2Fnews%2Foily-rain-runoff-into-city-drains-raises-concern-for-prince-rupert-residents%2F&title=Oily+rain+runoff+into+city+drains+raises+concern+for+Prince+Rupert+residents" class="social fa fa-reddit-alien" target="_blank"></a></span></li> <li><span data-tooltip aria-haspopup="true" data-disable-hover="false" tabindex="1" title="Email story"><a href="mailto:?subject=Oily%20rain%20runoff%20into%20city%20drains%20raises%20concern%20for%20Prince%20Rupert%20residents&body=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thenorthernview.com%2Fnews%2Foily-rain-runoff-into-city-drains-raises-concern-for-prince-rupert-residents%2F" class="social fa fa-envelope-o"></a></span></li> <li><span data-tooltip aria-haspopup="true" data-disable-hover="false" tabindex="1" title="Print story"><a href="javascript:window.print();" class="social fa fa-print"></a></span></li> <li><span data-tooltip aria-haspopup="true" data-disable-hover="false" tabindex="1" title="Jump to comments"><a href="#facebook-comments" class="social fa fa-comment-o"></a></span></li> <li><span data-tooltip aria-haspopup="true" data-disable-hover="false" tabindex="1" title="View 0 additional image"><a href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/oily-rain-runoff-into-city-drains-raises-concern-for-prince-rupert-residents/#gallery" class="social fa fa-picture-o"></a></span></li> </ul> <!-- Comments disabled for now --> <!-- <a class="hollow expanded button comments day-" href="">View Comments <i class="fa fa-comment-o"></i></a> --> <div class="row" style="padding-bottom: 1.5rem;"><div class="columns small-12 medium-12 large-6"><div class='code-block code-block-14' style='margin: 8px auto; text-align: center; display: block; clear: both;'> <div id="div-gpt-14" class="gpt-ad"> <script type='text/javascript'> googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-14');gptRefreshSlots.push(14); }); </script> </div></div> </div><div class="columns small-12 medium-12 large-6"><div class='code-block code-block-19' style='margin: 8px auto; text-align: center; display: block; clear: both;'> <div id="div-gpt-19" class="gpt-ad"> <script type='text/javascript'> googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-19');gptRefreshSlots.push(19); }); </script> </div></div> </div></div> </article> <aside class="sidebar text-right"> <article id="ai_widget-10" class="widget ai_widget"><div class='code-block code-block-10' style='margin: 8px auto; text-align: center; display: block; clear: both;'> <div id="div-gpt-10" class="gpt-ad"> <script type='text/javascript'> googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-10');gptRefreshSlots.push(10); }); </script> </div></div> </article><article id="ai_widget-8" class="widget ai_widget"><div class='code-block code-block-12' style='margin: 8px auto; text-align: center; display: block; clear: both;'> <div id="div-gpt-12" class="gpt-ad"> <script type='text/javascript'> googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-12');gptRefreshSlots.push(12); }); </script> </div></div> </article> <!-- taboola code --> <div id="taboola-right-rail"></div> <script type="text/javascript"> window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-c', container: 'taboola-right-rail', placement: 'Right Rail', target_type: 'mix' }); </script> </aside> </div> <div class="row module-adjacent-posts" data-equalizer data-equalize-on="medium"> <div class="small-6 adjacent-prev columns" data-equalizer-watch> <a class="button" onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click','Previous Adjacent Story');" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/we-dont-make-the-rules-okanagan-pub-owner-says-staff-harassed-over-pandemic-precautions/"> <h5><i class="fa fa-chevron-left" aria-hidden="true"></i>Previous <span class="show-for-small-only">story </span></h5> <span class="show-for-medium"> <h6>‘We don’t make the rules’: Okanagan pub owner says staff harassed over pandemic precautions</h6> </span> </a> </div> <div class="small-6 adjacent-next columns" data-equalizer-watch> </div> </div><div class="row module-recirc"> <div class="small-12 columns"> <h3 class="text-center"><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click','News Header');" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/./news/">Just Posted</a></h3> <div class="row module-recirc"> <div class="small-12 large-8 module-recirc columns"> <!-- story-recirc-block --><div class="small-up-2 medium-up-2 large-up-3"><!-- Start - Single Card --><div class="column"><div class='card '><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click',' Post Block');" class="image" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/oily-rain-runoff-into-city-drains-raises-concern-for-prince-rupert-residents/"><img src="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22344803_web1_200813-PRU-Road-Construction-Update-Road-construction_2.jpg" class="attachment-post-thumbnail size-post-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="" srcset="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22344803_web1_200813-PRU-Road-Construction-Update-Road-construction_2.jpg 1200w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22344803_web1_200813-PRU-Road-Construction-Update-Road-construction_2-300x200.jpg 300w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22344803_web1_200813-PRU-Road-Construction-Update-Road-construction_2-768x512.jpg 768w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22344803_web1_200813-PRU-Road-Construction-Update-Road-construction_2-1024x683.jpg 1024w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22344803_web1_200813-PRU-Road-Construction-Update-Road-construction_2-640x427.jpg 640w" sizes="(max-width: 1200px) 100vw, 1200px" /></a> <div class="card-section"><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click',' Post Block');" class="image" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/oily-rain-runoff-into-city-drains-raises-concern-for-prince-rupert-residents/"><h5 class="active">Oily rain runoff into city drains raises concern for Prince Rupert residents</h5></a><p class="lead show-for-medium">Immediate action taken to alleviate any concerns, road paving contractor said. </p></div></div></div><!-- End - Single Card --><!-- Start - Single Card --><div class="column"><div class='card active'><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click',' Post Block');" class="image" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/b-c-fish-harvesters-receive-long-awaited-details-on-pandemic-benefits__trashed-2/"><img src="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22340336_web1_bellacoolaboats.jpg" class="attachment-post-thumbnail size-post-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="" srcset="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22340336_web1_bellacoolaboats.jpg 1200w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22340336_web1_bellacoolaboats-300x200.jpg 300w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22340336_web1_bellacoolaboats-768x512.jpg 768w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22340336_web1_bellacoolaboats-1024x683.jpg 1024w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22340336_web1_bellacoolaboats-640x427.jpg 640w" sizes="(max-width: 1200px) 100vw, 1200px" /></a> <div class="card-section"><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click',' Post Block');" class="image" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/b-c-fish-harvesters-receive-long-awaited-details-on-pandemic-benefits__trashed-2/"><h5 class="active">B.C. fish harvesters receive long-awaited details on pandemic benefits</h5></a><p class="lead show-for-medium">Applications to the $470-million federal assistance programs will open Aug. 24 </p></div></div></div><!-- End - Single Card --><!-- Start - Single Card --><div class="column"><div class='card '><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click',' Post Block');" class="image" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/hospice-is-concerned-covid-19-is-silencing-grief/"><img src="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22174143_web1_200723-PRU-Hospice-during-covid-HOSPICE_1.jpg" class="attachment-post-thumbnail size-post-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="" srcset="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22174143_web1_200723-PRU-Hospice-during-covid-HOSPICE_1.jpg 1200w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22174143_web1_200723-PRU-Hospice-during-covid-HOSPICE_1-300x200.jpg 300w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22174143_web1_200723-PRU-Hospice-during-covid-HOSPICE_1-768x512.jpg 768w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22174143_web1_200723-PRU-Hospice-during-covid-HOSPICE_1-1024x683.jpg 1024w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22174143_web1_200723-PRU-Hospice-during-covid-HOSPICE_1-640x427.jpg 640w" sizes="(max-width: 1200px) 100vw, 1200px" /></a> <div class="card-section"><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click',' Post Block');" class="image" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/hospice-is-concerned-covid-19-is-silencing-grief/"><h5 class="active">Hospice is concerned COVID-19 is silencing grief</h5></a><p class="lead show-for-medium">P.R. Hospice Society is available for end of life compassion and comfort during grief - upon request </p></div></div></div><!-- End - Single Card --><!-- Start - Single Card --><div class="column"><div class='card '><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click',' Post Block');" class="image" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/local-news/80-million-gas-pipeline-upgrade-project-proposed-by-png/"><img src="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22315136_web1_200813-PRU-PNG-upgrades-gas-line_2.jpg" class="attachment-post-thumbnail size-post-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="" srcset="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22315136_web1_200813-PRU-PNG-upgrades-gas-line_2.jpg 1200w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22315136_web1_200813-PRU-PNG-upgrades-gas-line_2-300x200.jpg 300w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22315136_web1_200813-PRU-PNG-upgrades-gas-line_2-768x512.jpg 768w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22315136_web1_200813-PRU-PNG-upgrades-gas-line_2-1024x683.jpg 1024w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22315136_web1_200813-PRU-PNG-upgrades-gas-line_2-640x427.jpg 640w" sizes="(max-width: 1200px) 100vw, 1200px" /></a> <div class="card-section"><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click',' Post Block');" class="image" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/local-news/80-million-gas-pipeline-upgrade-project-proposed-by-png/"><h5 class="active">$80 million gas pipeline upgrade project proposed by PNG</h5></a><p class="lead show-for-medium">Gas pipeline upgrades needed from Salvus to Port Edward near Prince Rupert </p></div></div></div><!-- End - Single Card --><!-- Start - Single Card --><div class="column"><div class='card '><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click',' Post Block');" class="image" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/brucejack-mine-fatality-identified/"><img src="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22330921_web1_200813-TST-miner.fatality.identified-patrick-critch_1.jpg" class="attachment-post-thumbnail size-post-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="" srcset="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22330921_web1_200813-TST-miner.fatality.identified-patrick-critch_1.jpg 309w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22330921_web1_200813-TST-miner.fatality.identified-patrick-critch_1-300x200.jpg 300w" sizes="(max-width: 1199px) 98vw, 309px" /></a> <div class="card-section"><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click',' Post Block');" class="image" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/brucejack-mine-fatality-identified/"><h5 class="active">Brucejack mine fatality identified</h5></a><p class="lead show-for-medium">Patrick Critch was from Newfoundland </p></div></div></div><!-- End - Single Card --><!-- Start - Single Card --><div class="column"><div class='card '><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click',' Post Block');" class="image" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/47-british-columbians-test-positive-for-covid-19/"><img src="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22348965_web1_CP21104397.jpg" class="attachment-post-thumbnail size-post-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="" srcset="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22348965_web1_CP21104397.jpg 2048w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22348965_web1_CP21104397-300x200.jpg 300w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22348965_web1_CP21104397-768x512.jpg 768w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22348965_web1_CP21104397-1024x683.jpg 1024w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22348965_web1_CP21104397-640x427.jpg 640w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22348965_web1_CP21104397-1200x800.jpg 1200w" sizes="(max-width: 1199px) 98vw, 1200px" /></a> <div class="card-section"><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click',' Post Block');" class="image" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/47-british-columbians-test-positive-for-covid-19/"><h5 class="active">371 British Columbians battling COVID-19, health officials confirm</h5></a><p class="lead show-for-medium">Thursday (Aug. 6) saw a second straight day of nearly 50 new confirmed cases </p></div></div></div><!-- End - Single Card --><!-- Start - Single Card --><div class="column"><div class='card '><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click',' Post Block');" class="image" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/b-c-wildfire-crews-have-battled-111-blazes-in-the-last-seven-days/"><img src="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22353910_web1_wildfire-2020-clinton.jpg" class="attachment-post-thumbnail size-post-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="" srcset="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22353910_web1_wildfire-2020-clinton.jpg 1200w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22353910_web1_wildfire-2020-clinton-300x199.jpg 300w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22353910_web1_wildfire-2020-clinton-768x508.jpg 768w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22353910_web1_wildfire-2020-clinton-1024x678.jpg 1024w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22353910_web1_wildfire-2020-clinton-640x423.jpg 640w" sizes="(max-width: 1200px) 100vw, 1200px" /></a> <div class="card-section"><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click',' Post Block');" class="image" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/b-c-wildfire-crews-have-battled-111-blazes-in-the-last-seven-days/"><h5 class="active">B.C. wildfire crews have battled 111 blazes in the last seven days</h5></a><p class="lead show-for-medium">Twenty-nine fires remain active, as of Friday (Aug 7) </p></div></div></div><!-- End - Single Card --><!-- Start - Single Card --><div class="column"><div class='card '><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click',' Post Block');" class="image" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/we-dont-make-the-rules-okanagan-pub-owner-says-staff-harassed-over-pandemic-precautions/"><img src="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22353842_web1_200813-WEK-kelly-o-belligerents_1.jpg" class="attachment-post-thumbnail size-post-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="" srcset="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22353842_web1_200813-WEK-kelly-o-belligerents_1.jpg 1200w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22353842_web1_200813-WEK-kelly-o-belligerents_1-300x200.jpg 300w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22353842_web1_200813-WEK-kelly-o-belligerents_1-768x512.jpg 768w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22353842_web1_200813-WEK-kelly-o-belligerents_1-1024x683.jpg 1024w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22353842_web1_200813-WEK-kelly-o-belligerents_1-640x427.jpg 640w" sizes="(max-width: 1200px) 100vw, 1200px" /></a> <div class="card-section"><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click',' Post Block');" class="image" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/we-dont-make-the-rules-okanagan-pub-owner-says-staff-harassed-over-pandemic-precautions/"><h5 class="active">‘We don’t make the rules’: Okanagan pub owner says staff harassed over pandemic precautions</h5></a><p class="lead show-for-medium">‘If you have six people plus a baby, guess what? That’s seven’ - West Kelowna Kelly O’Bryan’s owner </p></div></div></div><!-- End - Single Card --><!-- Start - Single Card --><div class="column"><div class='card '><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click',' Post Block');" class="image" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/entertainment/remembering-brent-carver-a-legend-of-broadway-who-kept-his-b-c-roots-strong/"><img src="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22353391_web1_200811-CDT-carvers-career-1_1.jpg" class="attachment-post-thumbnail size-post-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="" srcset="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22353391_web1_200811-CDT-carvers-career-1_1.jpg 1200w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22353391_web1_200811-CDT-carvers-career-1_1-300x201.jpg 300w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22353391_web1_200811-CDT-carvers-career-1_1-768x515.jpg 768w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22353391_web1_200811-CDT-carvers-career-1_1-1024x687.jpg 1024w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22353391_web1_200811-CDT-carvers-career-1_1-640x429.jpg 640w" sizes="(max-width: 1200px) 100vw, 1200px" /></a> <div class="card-section"><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click',' Post Block');" class="image" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/entertainment/remembering-brent-carver-a-legend-of-broadway-who-kept-his-b-c-roots-strong/"><h5 class="active">Remembering Brent Carver: A legend of Broadway who kept his B.C. roots strong</h5></a><p class="lead show-for-medium">Over the years, the Cranbrook thespian earned his place as one of Canada’s greatest actors </p></div></div></div><!-- End - Single Card --><!-- Start - Single Card --><div class="column"><div class='card '><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click',' Post Block');" class="image" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/business/statistics-canada-says-country-gained-419000-jobs-in-july/"><img src="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22352673_web1_JFJ50176185.jpg" class="attachment-post-thumbnail size-post-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="" srcset="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22352673_web1_JFJ50176185.jpg 1279w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22352673_web1_JFJ50176185-300x200.jpg 300w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22352673_web1_JFJ50176185-768x512.jpg 768w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22352673_web1_JFJ50176185-1024x683.jpg 1024w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22352673_web1_JFJ50176185-640x427.jpg 640w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22352673_web1_JFJ50176185-1200x800.jpg 1200w" sizes="(max-width: 1199px) 98vw, 1200px" /></a> <div class="card-section"><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click',' Post Block');" class="image" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/business/statistics-canada-says-country-gained-419000-jobs-in-july/"><h5 class="active">Statistics Canada says country gained 419,000 jobs in July</h5></a><p class="lead show-for-medium">National unemployment rate was 10.9 per cent in July, down from the 12.3 per cent recorded in June </p></div></div></div><!-- End - Single Card --><!-- Start - Single Card --><div class="column"><div class='card '><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click',' Post Block');" class="image" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/canada-vows-retaliatory-measures-as-trump-restores-tariff-on-canadian-aluminum/"><img src="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22352563_web1_JFJ10376094.jpg" class="attachment-post-thumbnail size-post-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="" srcset="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22352563_web1_JFJ10376094.jpg 1280w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22352563_web1_JFJ10376094-300x201.jpg 300w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22352563_web1_JFJ10376094-768x514.jpg 768w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22352563_web1_JFJ10376094-1024x685.jpg 1024w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22352563_web1_JFJ10376094-640x428.jpg 640w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22352563_web1_JFJ10376094-1200x803.jpg 1200w" sizes="(max-width: 1199px) 98vw, 1200px" /></a> <div class="card-section"><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click',' Post Block');" class="image" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/canada-vows-retaliatory-measures-as-trump-restores-tariff-on-canadian-aluminum/"><h5 class="active">Canada plans $3.6 billion in retaliatory tariffs on U.S. in aluminium dispute</h5></a><p class="lead show-for-medium">The new Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement that replaced NAFTA went into force on July 1 </p></div></div></div><!-- End - Single Card --><!-- Start - Single Card --><div class="column"><div class='card '><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click',' Post Block');" class="image" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/canada-profoundly-concerned-over-china-death-sentence-for-citizen-in-drug-case/"><img src="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22352549_web1_02c62534ab0e4ca7abf08ba821a8f518-02c62534ab0e4ca7abf08ba.jpg" class="attachment-post-thumbnail size-post-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="" srcset="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22352549_web1_02c62534ab0e4ca7abf08ba821a8f518-02c62534ab0e4ca7abf08ba.jpg 1280w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22352549_web1_02c62534ab0e4ca7abf08ba821a8f518-02c62534ab0e4ca7abf08ba-300x200.jpg 300w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22352549_web1_02c62534ab0e4ca7abf08ba821a8f518-02c62534ab0e4ca7abf08ba-768x512.jpg 768w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22352549_web1_02c62534ab0e4ca7abf08ba821a8f518-02c62534ab0e4ca7abf08ba-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22352549_web1_02c62534ab0e4ca7abf08ba821a8f518-02c62534ab0e4ca7abf08ba-640x427.jpg 640w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22352549_web1_02c62534ab0e4ca7abf08ba821a8f518-02c62534ab0e4ca7abf08ba-1200x800.jpg 1200w" sizes="(max-width: 1199px) 98vw, 1200px" /></a> <div class="card-section"><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click',' Post Block');" class="image" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/canada-profoundly-concerned-over-china-death-sentence-for-citizen-in-drug-case/"><h5 class="active">Canada ‘profoundly concerned’ over China death sentence for citizen in drug case</h5></a><p class="lead show-for-medium">Police later confiscated more than 120 kilograms of the drug from Xu Weihong’s home </p></div></div></div><!-- End - Single Card --><!-- Start - Single Card --><div class="column"><div class='card '><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click',' Post Block');" class="image" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/answers-to-5-common-questions-facing-families-for-the-covid-19-school-year/"><img src="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22349809_web1_GAC10275993.jpg" class="attachment-post-thumbnail size-post-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="" srcset="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22349809_web1_GAC10275993.jpg 1280w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22349809_web1_GAC10275993-300x199.jpg 300w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22349809_web1_GAC10275993-768x509.jpg 768w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22349809_web1_GAC10275993-1024x679.jpg 1024w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22349809_web1_GAC10275993-640x425.jpg 640w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22349809_web1_GAC10275993-1200x796.jpg 1200w" sizes="(max-width: 1199px) 98vw, 1200px" /></a> <div class="card-section"><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click',' Post Block');" class="image" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/answers-to-5-common-questions-facing-families-for-the-covid-19-school-year/"><h5 class="active">Answers to 5 common questions facing families for the COVID-19 school year</h5></a><p class="lead show-for-medium">COVID-19 protocols are likely to vary even more at the school board level, and even and school-to-school. </p></div></div></div><!-- End - Single Card --><!-- Start - Single Card --><div class="column"><div class='card '><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click',' Post Block');" class="image" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/visitors-and-non-residents-entering-closed-remote-b-c-first-nations-territories/"><img src="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22349387_web1_Hesquiat_Harbour_Mt.Seghers.jpg" class="attachment-post-thumbnail size-post-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="" srcset="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22349387_web1_Hesquiat_Harbour_Mt.Seghers.jpg 1200w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22349387_web1_Hesquiat_Harbour_Mt.Seghers-300x200.jpg 300w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22349387_web1_Hesquiat_Harbour_Mt.Seghers-768x512.jpg 768w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22349387_web1_Hesquiat_Harbour_Mt.Seghers-1024x683.jpg 1024w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22349387_web1_Hesquiat_Harbour_Mt.Seghers-640x427.jpg 640w" sizes="(max-width: 1200px) 100vw, 1200px" /></a> <div class="card-section"><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click',' Post Block');" class="image" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/visitors-and-non-residents-entering-closed-remote-b-c-first-nations-territories/"><h5 class="active">Visitors and non-residents entering closed remote B.C. First Nation’s territories</h5></a><p class="lead show-for-medium">With limited resources, they say they don’t have any authority or power to enforce the closures </p></div></div></div><!-- End - Single Card --></div> </div> <div class="small-12 large-4 module-most-read columns"> <div class="row"> <div class="small-12 module-trending story columns"> <h3 class="text-center">Most Read</h3> <ul class="trending-maxi"> <li> <div id="post-97718" class="row story-list-item collapse"> <div class="small-12 medium-8 photo content columns"> <h4 class="count"></h4><h5><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click','News Most Read');" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/just-being-stupid-b-c-premier-slams-abusive-customers-at-langford-restaurant/">‘Just being stupid’: B.C. premier slams abusive customers at Greater Victoria restaurant</a></h5> <p class="lead web show-for-medium hide-for-large">Restaurant said rude customers reduced its hosts to tears </p> </div> <div class="show-for-medium medium-4 columns"> <a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click','News Most Read');" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/just-being-stupid-b-c-premier-slams-abusive-customers-at-langford-restaurant/"><img src="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22346600_web1_mr-mikes-langford.jpg" class="attachment-post-thumbnail size-post-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="" srcset="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22346600_web1_mr-mikes-langford.jpg 685w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22346600_web1_mr-mikes-langford-300x200.jpg 300w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22346600_web1_mr-mikes-langford-640x427.jpg 640w" sizes="(max-width: 1199px) 98vw, 685px" /></a> </div> </div> </li> <li> <div id="post-97741" class="row story-list-item collapse"> <div class="small-12 medium-8 photo content columns"> <h4 class="count"></h4><h5><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click','News Most Read');" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/47-british-columbians-test-positive-for-covid-19/">371 British Columbians battling COVID-19, health officials confirm</a></h5> <p class="lead web show-for-medium hide-for-large">Thursday (Aug. 6) saw a second straight day of nearly 50 new confirmed cases </p> </div> <div class="show-for-medium medium-4 columns"> <a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click','News Most Read');" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/47-british-columbians-test-positive-for-covid-19/"><img src="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22348965_web1_CP21104397.jpg" class="attachment-post-thumbnail size-post-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="" srcset="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22348965_web1_CP21104397.jpg 2048w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22348965_web1_CP21104397-300x200.jpg 300w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22348965_web1_CP21104397-768x512.jpg 768w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22348965_web1_CP21104397-1024x683.jpg 1024w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22348965_web1_CP21104397-640x427.jpg 640w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22348965_web1_CP21104397-1200x800.jpg 1200w" sizes="(max-width: 1199px) 98vw, 1200px" /></a> </div> </div> </li> <li> <div id="post-97749" class="row story-list-item collapse"> <div class="small-12 medium-8 photo content columns"> <h4 class="count"></h4><h5><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click','News Most Read');" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/visitors-and-non-residents-entering-closed-remote-b-c-first-nations-territories/">Visitors and non-residents entering closed remote B.C. First Nation’s territories</a></h5> <p class="lead web show-for-medium hide-for-large">With limited resources, they say they don’t have any authority or power to enforce the closures </p> </div> <div class="show-for-medium medium-4 columns"> <a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click','News Most Read');" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/visitors-and-non-residents-entering-closed-remote-b-c-first-nations-territories/"><img src="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22349387_web1_Hesquiat_Harbour_Mt.Seghers.jpg" class="attachment-post-thumbnail size-post-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="" srcset="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22349387_web1_Hesquiat_Harbour_Mt.Seghers.jpg 1200w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22349387_web1_Hesquiat_Harbour_Mt.Seghers-300x200.jpg 300w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22349387_web1_Hesquiat_Harbour_Mt.Seghers-768x512.jpg 768w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22349387_web1_Hesquiat_Harbour_Mt.Seghers-1024x683.jpg 1024w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22349387_web1_Hesquiat_Harbour_Mt.Seghers-640x427.jpg 640w" sizes="(max-width: 1200px) 100vw, 1200px" /></a> </div> </div> </li> <li> <div id="post-97716" class="row story-list-item collapse"> <div class="small-12 medium-8 photo content columns"> <h4 class="count"></h4><h5><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click','News Most Read');" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/face-masks-will-be-mandatory-for-customers-at-all-walmart-locations/">Walmart to make face masks mandatory for customers across Canada</a></h5> <p class="lead web show-for-medium hide-for-large">Requirement goes into effect on Wednesday, Aug. 12 across Canada </p> </div> <div class="show-for-medium medium-4 columns"> <a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click','News Most Read');" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/face-masks-will-be-mandatory-for-customers-at-all-walmart-locations/"><img src="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22345521_web1_200813-ABB-Masks-at-Walmart_1.jpg" class="attachment-post-thumbnail size-post-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="" srcset="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22345521_web1_200813-ABB-Masks-at-Walmart_1.jpg 1200w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22345521_web1_200813-ABB-Masks-at-Walmart_1-300x200.jpg 300w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22345521_web1_200813-ABB-Masks-at-Walmart_1-768x512.jpg 768w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22345521_web1_200813-ABB-Masks-at-Walmart_1-1024x683.jpg 1024w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22345521_web1_200813-ABB-Masks-at-Walmart_1-640x427.jpg 640w" sizes="(max-width: 1200px) 100vw, 1200px" /></a> </div> </div> </li> <li> <div id="post-97737" class="row story-list-item collapse"> <div class="small-12 medium-8 photo content columns"> <h4 class="count"></h4><h5><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click','News Most Read');" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/ubc-loses-appeal-on-fisheries-act-convictions/">UBC loses appeal on Fisheries Act convictions</a></h5> <p class="lead web show-for-medium hide-for-large">BC Supreme Court upholds order to pay $1.55-million fine </p> </div> <div class="show-for-medium medium-4 columns"> <a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click','News Most Read');" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/ubc-loses-appeal-on-fisheries-act-convictions/"><img src="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22345841_web1_ubc-cp.jpg" class="attachment-post-thumbnail size-post-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="" srcset="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22345841_web1_ubc-cp.jpg 1200w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22345841_web1_ubc-cp-300x200.jpg 300w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22345841_web1_ubc-cp-768x512.jpg 768w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22345841_web1_ubc-cp-1024x683.jpg 1024w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22345841_web1_ubc-cp-640x427.jpg 640w" sizes="(max-width: 1200px) 100vw, 1200px" /></a> </div> </div> </li> <li> <div id="post-97731" class="row story-list-item collapse"> <div class="small-12 medium-8 photo content columns"> <h4 class="count"></h4><h5><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click','News Most Read');" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/north-okanagan-man-chains-himself-to-tree-in-protest-of-construction/">North Okanagan man chains himself to tree in protest of construction</a></h5> <p class="lead web show-for-medium hide-for-large">Crews began work clearing space for a new facility Thursday, Aug. 6 </p> </div> <div class="show-for-medium medium-4 columns"> <a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click','News Most Read');" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/north-okanagan-man-chains-himself-to-tree-in-protest-of-construction/"><img src="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22347324_web1_200813-VMS-Lavington-park-protestor-1_1.jpg" class="attachment-post-thumbnail size-post-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="" srcset="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22347324_web1_200813-VMS-Lavington-park-protestor-1_1.jpg 1200w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22347324_web1_200813-VMS-Lavington-park-protestor-1_1-300x200.jpg 300w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22347324_web1_200813-VMS-Lavington-park-protestor-1_1-768x512.jpg 768w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22347324_web1_200813-VMS-Lavington-park-protestor-1_1-1024x683.jpg 1024w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22347324_web1_200813-VMS-Lavington-park-protestor-1_1-640x427.jpg 640w" sizes="(max-width: 1200px) 100vw, 1200px" /></a> </div> </div> </li> <li> <div id="post-97743" class="row story-list-item collapse"> <div class="small-12 medium-8 photo content columns"> <h4 class="count"></h4><h5><a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click','News Most Read');" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/entertainment/acclaimed-b-c-actor-brent-carver-passes-away/">Acclaimed B.C. actor Brent Carver passes away</a></h5> <p class="lead web show-for-medium hide-for-large">Carver, one of Canada’s greatest actors with a career spanning 40 years, passed away at home in Cranbrook </p> </div> <div class="show-for-medium medium-4 columns"> <a onClick="__gaTracker('send','event','Recirculating Content','Click','News Most Read');" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/entertainment/acclaimed-b-c-actor-brent-carver-passes-away/"><img src="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22348943_web1_200806-CDT-CarverPasses-PUSH-BrentCarver_1.jpg" class="attachment-post-thumbnail size-post-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="" srcset="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22348943_web1_200806-CDT-CarverPasses-PUSH-BrentCarver_1.jpg 1200w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22348943_web1_200806-CDT-CarverPasses-PUSH-BrentCarver_1-300x200.jpg 300w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22348943_web1_200806-CDT-CarverPasses-PUSH-BrentCarver_1-768x512.jpg 768w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22348943_web1_200806-CDT-CarverPasses-PUSH-BrentCarver_1-1024x683.jpg 1024w, https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/22348943_web1_200806-CDT-CarverPasses-PUSH-BrentCarver_1-640x427.jpg 640w" sizes="(max-width: 1200px) 100vw, 1200px" /></a> </div> </div> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <!-- [post-block post_type='post' taxonomy='category' tax_term='home' taxonomy_posts_per_page='5' taxonomy_2='category' tax_2_term='home2' taxonomy_2_posts_per_page='8' tax_operator='AND' post_template='story-recirc' current_story_id='$currentID' reverse_chron='$reverse_chron'] --> <!--//*** Taboola article code ***//--> <div class="row"> <div class="small-12 columns"> <div class="row"> <div class="small-12 large-8 columns"> <!-- taboola code --> <div id="taboola-below-article-thumbnails"></div> <script type="text/javascript"> window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-a', container: 'taboola-below-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Below Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' }); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> <div id="footer-container"> <footer id="footer"> <div id="bp-logo" class="row"> <div class="small-12 columns"> <!-- *** BEGIN LOGO *** --> <div class="textwidget"> <a class="pub-logo-small day-6" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/"><svg id="Outline" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox="0 0 471.32 52.91"><defs><style></style></defs><title></title><path class="bp-pub-logo" d="M27.85,9.86h-8V2H45.15V9.86h-8v43H27.85Z" transform="translate(-19.84 -1)"/><path class="bp-pub-logo" d="M49.23,2h9.3V22.45h5.86V2h9.3V52.91h-9.3V31.31H58.52V52.91h-9.3Z" transform="translate(-19.84 -1)"/><path class="bp-pub-logo" d="M81.47,2h21V9.86H90.77v13h8.65v8.29H90.77V45H103v7.87H81.47Z" transform="translate(-19.84 -1)"/><path class="bp-pub-logo" d="M123.73,2h9.08l8.51,26.89h.14V2h7.44V52.91h-7.22l-9.94-30.82h-.14V52.91h-7.87Z" transform="translate(-19.84 -1)"/><path class="bp-pub-logo" d="M168.56,1c8.22,0,13.59,6.36,13.59,26.46s-5.36,26.46-13.59,26.46S155,47.54,155,27.45,160.33,1,168.56,1Zm-3.43,31.82c0,11,1.29,13.23,3.43,13.23S172,43.83,172,32.82V22.09c0-11-1.29-13.23-3.43-13.23s-3.43,2.22-3.43,13.23Z" transform="translate(-19.84 -1)"/><path class="bp-pub-logo" d="M188.58,2H199c8.87,0,14.73,3.72,14.73,14.44,0,4.29-1.29,10-5.43,12.44l5.51,24h-9.37L200.09,31h-2.22V52.91h-9.3Zm9.3,21.59h1.86c3.43,0,4.72-3.43,4.72-7.08,0-5.51-2-7.08-5.15-7.08h-1.43Z" transform="translate(-19.84 -1)"/><path class="bp-pub-logo" d="M223.75,9.86h-8V2h25.31V9.86h-8v43h-9.3Z" transform="translate(-19.84 -1)"/><path class="bp-pub-logo" d="M245.13,2h9.3V22.45h5.86V2h9.29V52.91h-9.29V31.31h-5.86V52.91h-9.3Z" transform="translate(-19.84 -1)"/><path class="bp-pub-logo" d="M277.38,2h21V9.86H286.67v13h8.65v8.29h-8.65V45H298.9v7.87H277.38Z" transform="translate(-19.84 -1)"/><path class="bp-pub-logo" d="M304.33,2h10.44c8.87,0,14.73,3.72,14.73,14.44,0,4.29-1.29,10-5.43,12.44l5.5,24h-9.37L315.84,31h-2.22V52.91h-9.3Zm9.3,21.59h1.86c3.43,0,4.72-3.43,4.72-7.08,0-5.51-2-7.08-5.15-7.08h-1.43Z" transform="translate(-19.84 -1)"/><path class="bp-pub-logo" d="M334.86,2h9.08l8.51,26.89h.14V2H360V52.91h-7.22l-9.94-30.82h-.14V52.91h-7.87Z" transform="translate(-19.84 -1)"/><path class="bp-pub-logo" d="M380.41,2h9.08l4.36,35.75H394L398.78,2h7.51l-7.65,50.91H388Z" transform="translate(-19.84 -1)"/><path class="bp-pub-logo" d="M411,2h9.3V52.91H411Z" transform="translate(-19.84 -1)"/><path class="bp-pub-logo" d="M427.74,2h21V9.86H437v13h8.65v8.29H437V45h12.23v7.87H427.74Z" transform="translate(-19.84 -1)"/><path class="bp-pub-logo" d="M452,2h8.44l3.29,29.89h.14L468.28,2h8.37l4.08,29.89h.14L484.51,2h6.65l-6.65,50.91h-8.44l-4.43-32.25h-.14l-4.58,32.25h-8.15Z" transform="translate(-19.84 -1)"/></svg></a> </div> <!-- *** END LOGO *** --> </div> </div><!-- row --> <div id="bp-social-footer" class="row"> <div class="small-12 columns"> <div class="textwidget"> <ul class="social footer"> <li><a title="Follow us on Facebook" class="social fa fa-facebook-f" href="https://www.facebook.com/thenorthernview/" target="_blank"></a></li> <li><a title="Follow us on Twitter" class="social fa fa-twitter" href="https://twitter.com/NorthernView" target="_blank"></a></li> <li><a title="Follow us on Instagram" class="social fa fa-instagram" href="https://www.instagram.com/thenorthernview/" target="_blank"></a></li> <!-- <li><a title="RSS Feed" class="social fa fa-rss" href="/feed/"></a></li> --> <li><a title="Submit a story" href="/submit/"> <img style="margin-bottom:0;width: 34px;height: 34px;" src="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/themes/BlackPress/assets/images/submit.png"></a> </li></ul> </div> </div> </div><!-- row --> <div id="bp-site-map-title" class="row" > <div class="small-12 columns" > <div class="textwidget" > <h4 class="text-center">Explore Prince Rupert Northern View</h4> </div> </div> </div><!-- row --> <!-- <div id="bp-site-map" class="row" > --> <div id="bp-site-map" class="small-12 column row" > <!-- <div class="small-12 columns"> --> <ul><li><a href="/news/">NEWS</a></li><li><a href="/sports/">SPORTS</a></li><li><a href="/trending-now/">TRENDING NOW</a></li><li><a href="/business/">BUSINESS</a></li><li><a href="/entertainment/">ENTERTAINMENT</a></li><li><a href="/life/">LIFE</a></li><li><a href="/community/">COMMUNITY</a></li><li><a href="/opinion/">OPINION</a></li><li><a href="/video/">VIDEOS</a></li><li><a href="/weather/">WEATHER</a></li><li><a href="/obituaries/">OBITUARIES</a></li><li><a href="//www.westcoasttraveller.com/" target="_blank">TRAVEL</a></li><li><a href="/marketplace/">MARKETPLACE</a></li><li><a href="/contests/">CONTESTS</a></li><li><a href="/contact-us/">CONTACT US</a></li></ul> <!-- </div> --> </div><!-- row --> <div id="bp-media-group" class="row" > <div class="small-12 columns"> <div class="textwidget"> <a href="//www.blackpress.ca/publications/" target="_blank">BLACK PRESS MEDIA</a> </div> </div> <div class="small-12 columns menu-footer-container"> <ul id="menu-footer" class="menu" > <li class="menu-item" > <a target="_blank" href="//www.terracestandard.com">Terrace Standard</a> </li> <li class="menu-item" > <a target="_blank" href="//www.interior-news.com/">Smithers Interior News </a> </li> <li class="menu-item" > <a target="_blank" href="//www.northernsentinel.com">Kitimat Northern Sentinel </a> </li> <li class="menu-item" > <a target="_blank" href="//www.haidagwaiiobserver.com/">Haida Gwaii Observer</a> </li> <li class="menu-item" > <a target="_blank" href="//www.burnslakelakesdistrictnews.com">Burns Lake Lakes District News</a> </li> <li class="menu-item" > <a target="_blank" href="//www.houston-today.com">Houston Today</a> </li> <li class="menu-item" > <a target="_blank" href="//www.ominecaexpress.com">Vanderhoof Omineca Express</a> </li> <li class="menu-item" > <a target="_blank" href="//www.caledoniacourier.com">Caledonia Courier</a> </li> </ul> </div> <!-- black press media logo--> <div class="small-12 columns"> <div class="textwidget"> <a href="//www.blackpress.ca/publications/"> <img style="max-width: 300px;padding-top: 2rem;" src="https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/themes/BlackPress/assets/images/BlackPressMedia.svg" alt="Black Press Media" ></a> </div> </div> </div><!-- row --> <div id="bp-terms" class="row" > <div class="small-12 columns"> <ul id="menu-footer" class="menu"> <li class="menu-item"><a target="_blank" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/contact-us/">Contact Us</a></li><li class="menu-item"><a target="_blank" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/our-team/">Our Team</a></li><li class="menu-item"><a target="_blank" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/privacy-policy/">Privacy Policy</a></li><li class="menu-item"><a target="_blank" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/terms-of-use/">Terms of use</a></li><li class="menu-item"><a target="_blank" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/site-map/">Site Map</a></li><li class="menu-item"><a target="_blank" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/./local-news/">Prince Rupert News</a></li><li class="menu-item"><a target="_blank" href="https://www.thenorthernview.com/weather/">Prince Rupert Weather</a></li><li class="menu-item"><a target="_blank" href="//www.bcclassifieds.com/?sfid=1">Prince Rupert Classifieds</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="small-12 columns"> <div class="textwidget"> © 2020, <a href="#"></a>Prince Rupert Northern View and <a href="http://www.blackpress.ca/">Black Press Group Ltd.</a> </div> </div> </div><!-- row --> </footer> </div> <style type="text/css"> div.aw-widget-36hour-inner a.aw-arrow { z-index: 1 !important; } div.aw-widget-current [class*="bg-"] { background: none !important; } div.aw-current-weather-inner h3 { display: none; } div.aw-widget-current-inner div.aw-widget-content { border: none !important; } div.aw-widget-current-inner div.aw-widget-content.bg-cl, div.aw-widget-current-inner div.aw-widget-content.bg-cl a.aw-current-weather, div.aw-widget-current-inner div.aw-widget-content.bg-s, div.aw-widget-current-inner div.aw-widget-content.bg-s a.aw-current-weather { color: #000 !important; } div.aw-widget-current-inner div.aw-widget-content a.aw-current-weather p span.aw-temperature-today b { font-weight: 600 !important; padding-left: 40px !important; font-size: 1.5rem !important; } div.aw-widget-current-inner div.aw-widget-content a.aw-current-weather p time { display: none !important; } div.aw-widget-current-inner div.aw-widget-content a.aw-current-weather p span.aw-weather-description { display: none !important; } div.aw-widget-current-inner a.aw-toggle { display: none !important; } div#weatherContainer { padding-top: 10px; } .lt-106 div.aw-widget-current-inner div.aw-widget-content a.aw-current-weather span.aw-icon { background-position: 0 0 !important; } .lt-115 div.aw-widget-current-inner div.aw-widget-content a.aw-current-weather span.aw-icon { z-index: 1 !important; } .lt-479 div.aw-widget-current-inner div.aw-widget-content a.aw-current-weather p { z-index: 1 !important; } @media screen and (max-width: 39.9375em) { div.aw-widget-current-inner div.aw-widget-content a.aw-current-weather { color: #fff !important; } div#weatherContainer { padding-top: 10px; } div.aw-widget-current-inner div.aw-widget-content.bg-cl, div.aw-widget-current-inner div.aw-widget-content.bg-cl a.aw-current-weather, div.aw-widget-current-inner div.aw-widget-content.bg-s, div.aw-widget-current-inner div.aw-widget-content.bg-s a.aw-current-weather { color: #fff !important; } } .lt-780 div.aw-widget-36hour-inner div.aw-more-block.aw-more-block-first { display: none; } .lt-780 div.aw-widget-36hour-inner div.aw-more-sep-3 { display: none; } </style> <script type='text/javascript' src='//content.jwplatform.com/libraries/yrJQMy68.js?ver=1.0.0'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/themes/BlackPress/assets/components/featherlight/featherlight.js?ver=1.6.1'></script> <script type='text/javascript'> /* <![CDATA[ */ var foundation = {"is_front_page":"0"}; /* ]]> */ </script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/themes/BlackPress/dest/javascript/foundation.min.js?ver=2.36.38'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/themes/BlackPress/dest/javascript/what-input/what-input.min.js?ver=4.0.3'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/themes/BlackPress/dest/javascript/frame_resize_2.0.min.js?ver=2.36.38'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-includes/js/comment-reply.min.js?ver=5.2.7'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='//cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/slick-carousel/1.9.0/slick.min.js?ver=1.9.0'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://27jlfq1d731q1c6qwe3y6vqb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-includes/js/wp-embed.min.js?ver=5.2.7'></script> <!-- Start Catfish ad --> <div style="position:fixed;bottom:0px;width:100%;background:white;"> <div class='code-block code-block-17' style='margin: 8px 0; clear: both;'> <!-- Reserved for Catfish ad. See display call in Footer. --> <div id="div-gpt-17" class="gpt-ad" style="margin: 0 auto;width:320px;"> <script type='text/javascript'> googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-17');gptRefreshSlots.push(17);}); </script> </div></div> </div> <!-- End Catfish ad --> <!-- Start Interstitial ad --> <div id='page-cover' style="z-index:999999; text-align:center;background-color:#FFF; position:fixed; top:0; left:0; width:100%; height:100%;padding-top: 25%;padding-left: 10px;padding-right: 10px;display: none;"> <div class='code-block code-block-18' style='margin: 8px 0; clear: both;'> <!-- Reserved for Interstitial ad. See display call in Footer. --> <div id="div-gpt-18" class="gpt-ad"> <script type='text/javascript'> googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-18');gptRefreshSlots.push(18);googletag.pubads().addEventListener('slotRenderEnded', function(event) { if (event.slot === gptAdSlots[18]) { if(event.isEmpty) { document.getElementById("page-cover").style.display = 'none'; } else{ console.log("setting timer") //delay modal window from opening to allow ad tags to render; the above listener means the tags loaded, not necessarily showing the creative. var delayModal = window.setTimeout( function(){var timeoutID = window.setTimeout(function(){document.getElementById("page-cover").style.display = 'none';},8000);document.getElementById("page-cover").style.display = 'block';} ,5000); } } }); }); $(document).ready(function() { $("#close-interstitial").click(function() { document.getElementById("page-cover").style.display = 'none'; }); }); </script> </div> <div><a id="close-interstitial" href="#">Close ad</a></div></div> </div> <!-- End Interstitial ad --> <!-- Start vendor library call --> <!-- /1036919/vendor_library_0 --> <div id='div-gpt-21' style='height:1px; width:1px;'> <script> googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-21');gptRefreshSlots.push(21); }); </script> </div> <!-- End vendor library call --> <script type='text/javascript'> googletag.cmd.push(function() { for (i = 0; i < gptAdSlots.length; i++) { if(gptRefreshSlots.indexOf(i) == -1){ googletag.destroySlots([gptAdSlots[i]]); console.log('destroyed ' + i); } } googletag.pubads().refresh(gptAdSlots); }); </script> <!-- taboola code --> <script type="text/javascript"> window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({flush: true}); </script> <script type="text/javascript">window.NREUM||(NREUM={});NREUM.info={"beacon":"bam.nr-data.net","licenseKey":"e4824da135","applicationID":"96617015","transactionName":"NFVWZ0YCCERXAkxeXQ0fdVBACglZGRJRWVUPVQ==","queueTime":0,"applicationTime":192,"atts":"GBJVEQ4YG0o=","errorBeacon":"bam.nr-data.net","agent":""}</script></body> </html>