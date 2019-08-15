Bellbrook Police Chief Doug Doherty speaks to members of the media Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, on the street where Connor Betts had lived, in Bellbrook, Ohio. Betts was identified by authorities as the deceased gunman in a mass shooting in Dayton the previous day. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Ohio gunman’s parents apologize for ‘insensitive’ obituary

Stephen and Moira Betts issued a statement that said the obituary for their son, Connor Betts

The parents of the Dayton gunman have apologized for the wording in his obituary that didn’t mention the mass shooting that left nine dead, including his younger sister.

Stephen and Moira Betts issued a statement that said the obituary for Connor Betts was “insensitive in not acknowledging the terrible tragedy that he created.”

They said they wanted to reflect the son they knew and weren’t trying to “minimize horror of his last act.”

READ MORE: 9 killed in Ohio in second U.S. mass shooting within 24 hours

The obituary described the 24-year-old as a “funny, articulate and intelligent man with striking blue eyes and a kind smile” before it was taken down Wednesday by a funeral home in their hometown of Bellbrook, Ohio.

Betts opened fire in a popular entertainment district in Dayton on Aug. 4 that left nine dead and at least 17 wounded by gunfire. Police say officers shot and killed Betts just outside the doors of a crowded bar.

It’s not known whether Betts targeted his 22-year-old sister, Megan. They had spent an hour together at a bar in the same area before the shooting.

The family will be holding private memorial services for both of their children.

READ MORE: Hate ruled out, but motive still a mystery in Dayton attack that killed 9

Ethan Kollie, a longtime friend of Betts who told investigators he bought the body armour, a 100-round magazine and a key part of the gun Betts used in the attack will be in court Thursday after a judge balked at releasing him from jail.

Authorities have said there’s no indication Kollie knew Betts was planning the mass shooting. But Kollie is charged with lying on a federal firearms form while buying a pistol not used in the shooting.

Prosecutors said Kollie first spoke with investigators just hours after the shooting.

Kollie’s attorney wants him released on house arrest.

A judge has been reviewing where Kollie would stay under house arrest with electronic monitoring and other conditions.

John Seewer And Dan Sewell, The Associated Press

