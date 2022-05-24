Accessible play place for all abilities

Official opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony at Lax Kxeen

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Lax Kxeen Elementary School accessible play place was celebrated on May 19.

Jennifer Rice North Coast MLA, students and SD 52 staff participated in the ribbon-cutting ceremony after more than a year’s wait for the official opening due to the pandemic.

The playground was funding by the provincial government and ten local sponsors who contributed more than $250,000 to cover the cost of the play place.

The opening ceremony saw students perform drumming, singing and dancing under the directorship of Marlene Clifton, after a welcome message from Ben Spencer.