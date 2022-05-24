to fill out

Accessible play place for all abilities

Official opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony at Lax Kxeen

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Lax Kxeen Elementary School accessible play place was celebrated on May 19.

Jennifer Rice North Coast MLA, students and SD 52 staff participated in the ribbon-cutting ceremony after more than a year’s wait for the official opening due to the pandemic.

The playground was funding by the provincial government and ten local sponsors who contributed more than $250,000 to cover the cost of the play place.

The opening ceremony saw students perform drumming, singing and dancing under the directorship of Marlene Clifton, after a welcome message from Ben Spencer.

Jennifer Rice North Coast MLA, students and SD 52 staff celebrate the official opening and ribbon cutting of the Lax Kxeen Elementary school's accessible playground after more than a year's wait for the ceremony due to the pandemic.
