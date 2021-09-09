An off-duty Revelstoke RCMP officer and his 11-year-old son saved capsized canoers Sept. 6. (Pixabay photo)

An off-duty Revelstoke RCMP officer and his 11-year-old son saved capsized canoers Sept. 6. (Pixabay photo)

Off-duty Revelstoke Mountie and son, 11, rescue capsized canoers

The two men tipped their canoe in Griffin Lake over the weekend

An off-duty RCMP officer and his 11-year-old son rescued two men who had capsized their canoe on Griffin Lake, Sept. 6.

The duo were paddling on the lake, 27 kilometres west of Revelstoke, when they heard screams for help. They found the two men clinging to the canoe, without life jackets.

The officer and his son helped the men to their canoe, provided life jackets and took them safely to shore where they were greeted by their families.

READ MORE: Transportation BC lays out roadmap for how modernization of Highway 1 will affect travellers

“I would like to express our gratitude to the officer and his son,” said one of the men that was rescued, in a news release. “They helped us remain calm and forever grateful.”

The Revelstoke RCMP are reminding boaters to ensure they wear a lifejacket and be aware of clothing worn underneath a lifejacket as if could hinder your ability to swim.

READ MORE: Revelstoke Mountain Resort prepares for B.C. vaccine card amidst uncertainty from province

Sign up for the Revelstoke Review’s daily newsletter.

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BoatingRCMP

Previous story
Prince Rupert residents line up to get vaccine passports in-person
Next story
45 complaints filed against Montreal archdiocese, independent ombudswoman says

Just Posted

A fishing vessel unloads near the ferry terminal in Prince Rupert on June 25. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Appeal deadline for Fish Harvester Benefit and Grant Program extended

Skeena-Bulkley Valley candidates for the 2021 federal election (clockwise from top left): Taylor Bachrach (NDP), Jody Craven (People’s Party), Claire Rattée (Conservative), Lakhwinder Jhaj (Liberal), Adeana Young (Green Party), Rod Taylor (Christian Heritage). (Black Press Media composite image)
Vote projection: NDP’s Bachrach heavy favourite in Skeena—Bulkley Valley

Some people in the line-up were happy for the sunny and dry weather. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert residents line up to get vaccine passports in-person

Two abandoned vessels became unmoored overnight on Sept. 8 in Port Edward and will be an estimated $2 million to $4 million in remediation costs, Mayor Knut Bjorndal said. (Photo: The Northern View)
Derelict vessels become unmoored creating millions in damages in Port Edward harbour