The Aquavan will roll into Prince Rupert for a visit on Sept. 28. (Photo contributed)

Ocean Wise AquaVan returning to Prince Rupert

Mobile aquarium will teach kids about marine life through displays and exploration

The Ocean Wise AquaVan is heading back to Prince Rupert as part of its three week tour across Northwest B.C.

A community event will be held at Coast Mountain College on Sat., Sept. 28, allowing children and families to come out and see the educational experiences and activities the AquaVan has to offer.

Sea stars, sea urchins, crabs, sea anemones and more will arrive in the van’s mobile aquarium, which is a project of the Vancouver Aquarium. There are also artifacts aboard, such as whale bones. The van hopes to encourage an understanding of ocean literacy and the effects people have on our marine ecosystems.

Kids explore a squid display during a visit by the AquaVan to Prince Rupert in 2015. (File photo)

READ MORE: VIDEO AND STORY: Best Boating Practices: How to avoid whales when out on the water

Ocean Wise team members accompany the van, educating students about marine life during their visits. Kids also get out of the classroom and head down to a local body of water to get a firsthand look at ocean life in its natural environment.

“Providing youth with a hands-on learning experience in their own backyard is invaluable in creating stewards for our environment,” Catriona Wilson, manager of Ocean Wise’s mobile programs, said.

“Working with youth and watching them share their knowledge, ideas and passion for their local environment is at the heart of why we do what we do,” she added.

The van will make a number of school stops in Terrace and Kitimat during its tour as well, in addtion to the Prince Rupert community event.

READ MORE: Lone killer whale explores Prince Rupert harbour

Alex Kurial | Journalist
Alex Kurial 
Send Alex email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Photos surface of Conservative candidate at B.C. event with people in blackface
Next story
Legislature gifts, clothing, travel need better control, B.C. auditor says

Just Posted

Ocean Wise AquaVan returning to Prince Rupert

Mobile aquarium will teach kids about marine life through displays and exploration

B.C., Alaska officials fail to reach ferry deal

Alaska Marine Highway System ferry service to Prince Rupert is scheduled to end Sept. 30

COCULLO: Run like a Rupertite

The running community in Prince Rupert is something special

Prince Rupert puts on a smile to support cancer care

North Coast Health Improvement Society running its annual Smile Cookie campaign this week

Prince Rupert student wins boating scholarship

Max Erwin recipient of Boating B.C. marine trade award

Third instance of Trudeau in skin-darkening makeup emerges

Another instance of Trudeau using makeup to darken his face has emerged, within 24 hours of the first

Elderly B.C. man gets 10 years in prison for sexually abusing young daughters

WARNING: This story contains graphic details and is not appropriate for all readers

B.C. man who jumped in Toronto shark tank naked pleads guilty to mischief

David Weaver will face trial in late October

‘This is not a drill’: Whistler Blackcomb gets first snowfall of the season

The 7th Heaven Summit had a dusting of snow Tuesday morning

Legislature gifts, clothing, travel need better control, B.C. auditor says

Audit follows suspensions of managers by Speaker Darryl Plecas

Photos surface of Conservative candidate at B.C. event with people in blackface

The controversial “Black Peter” character has been a feature at Sinterklaas celebrations

Arrest made after fourth threat closes a Kamloops high school in nine days

Mounties have been chasing down a series of threats made to schools across Kamloops

B.C., Alaska officials fail to reach ferry deal

Alaska Marine Highway System ferry service to Prince Rupert is scheduled to end Sept. 30

VIDEO: Party leaders react to Trudeau’s brownface photo bombshell

Fallout from Justin Trudeau’s brownface photo, and two other instances, sure to dominate campaign

Most Read