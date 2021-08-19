Ocean views for first time for couple from Saskatchewan

Jazzy Pearl and Rory Weeding were enjoying the view and touring in Prince Rupert on Aug. 12 having driven from Saskatchewan to see the ocean for the first time. The couple said they were excited to see the Pacific Ocean from Rushbrook Floats but thought the water would be ‘more wavey’. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Jazzy Pearl and Rory Weeding were touring in Prince Rupert on Aug. 12 having driven from Saskatchewan to see the ocean for the first time. The couple said they enjoyed the view of the Pacific Ocean from Rushbrook Floats but thought the water would be ‘more wavey’. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

By K-J Millar

Prince Rupert Northern View

Tourists in Prince Rupert enjoyed the view from Rushbrook Floats