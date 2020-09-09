Ocean View Hotel sold

New owners plan to renovate, current tenants will be accommodated

The Ocean View, or O.V., has been purchased by a new company with plans to renovate. (The Northern View file photo)

One of the oldest hotels in Prince Rupert, The Ocean View Hotel, has been purchased by Pacific Ocean View Inn and Suites Ltd.

Originally named the Knox Hotel, the 110-year-old Ocean View, known locally as the ‘O.V.’, gained its moniker in the 1970s and has changed ownership about 10 times, Tom Chang spokesperson for Pacific Ocean View Inn and Suites Ltd. said.

While current hotel operations do include some long-term tenants, Chang said due to the current rental crisis, tenants are being accommodated and their needs taken into consideration, so at this time there will be no changes. There are no plans to change staff.

