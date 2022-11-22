Ocean Centre Mall shooter was a CBSA employee: sources

Border services agency confirms involvement of its employee, offers condolences to victim’s family

Canadian Border Services has confirmed the male suspect who allegedly shot and killed a Prince Rupert woman on Nov. 21, is one of its employees.

The 44-year-old man who is yet to be publicly identified died in hospital from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The 52-year-old woman died on the scene.

“The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is aware of the incident that took place at the Ocean Centre Mall in Prince Rupert, BC, and the involvement of a CBSA employee,” the agency stated in an email to The Northern View on Nov. 22. “We extend our deepest sympathies to the victim’s family during this difficult time.”

“As this is an active RCMP investigation, it would not be appropriate to comment further at this time.”

The incident was determined not to be a work-related issue, so WorkSafeBC Critical Response team will not be involved or offering any support to people who work in the mall.

“This tragic incident was determined to not be work-related, therefore WorkSafeBC is not involved at this point. It’s my understanding that police will be investigating,” a media spokesperson for the organization stated in an email to The Northern View.

