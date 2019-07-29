Obama was born at B.C. Hospital, conspiracy theorists say

Don’t believe everything you read on the internet

In a stunning new revelation, it appears that former U.S. president Barack Obama was born at White Rock’s Peace Arch Hospital.

That’s according to the internet, at least.

There are a number of Twitter accounts, which are likely political bots, spamming misinformation on the social media platform – including that Obama was actually born in White Rock.

“There are a bunch of crazy people on Twitter who are saying that Barack Obama was born at Peace Arch Hospital,” a reader wrote to Peace Arch News, but requested to not be named.

“I keep wanting to reply to them and assure them (Obama) was NOT born at (Peace Arch) but fear I’d be virtually stoned and accused of being a CIA operative.”

Apparently, social media conspiracy theories linking President Obama to Peace Arch Hospital have existed for several years, but recently the posts have become more frequent.

“Did you know Obama was born at Peace Arch Hospital in White Rock,” @Qanuck4truth recently wrote on the platform.

“(Obama) born at Peace Arch Hospital in British Columbia,” @SassyTallBlonde wrote, adding that Obama’s mother is a CIA asset.

Obama citizenship conspiracy theories have existed since his first presidential campaign in 2008. However, discussions about Obama’s apparent birth at Peace Arch Hospital can be traced back to 2011 on the website freerepublic.com, which is essentially a pro-Trump conspiracy theorist’s wormhole.

The theory is that Obama’s mother was possibly near Blaine while she was in labour with Obama and she travelled to Peace Arch Hospital to give birth. The health records, according to the theory, were later deleted.

“The fact that Medical care would be free was a big bonus,” one freerepublic contributor wrote.

“He was born at Peace Arch Hospital in White Rock BC Canada…. it was common for American women to come across the border to give birth due to the cost being much less in Canada. The mystery continues except one part… 100% he wasn’t born in the USA.”

A media representative from Fraser Health said while they aren’t permitted to speak about specific birth records due to patient privacy, the birth of Obama “is pretty well documented.”

According to his birth certificate, Barack Obama was born at Kapiolani Maternity & Gynecological Hospital, Honolulu, Hawaii, on Aug. 4, 1961 at 7:24 p.m.