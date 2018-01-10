NWCC students can now complete business degrees in the U.S.

Northwest Community College signs agreement with Park University in the U.S. to enable northern students to acquire a two-year business degree. (File photo)

Business students at Northwest Community College (NWCC) now have the opportunity to obtain their degree through a university in the United States.

The college released a statement on Wednesday, Jan. 10 that it signed an agreement with Park University, an institution based in Parkville, Missouri, with 41 campuses across the U.S.

Once students have completed a two-year business diploma at the northern college they are guaranteed admission at Park University to acquire a two-year bachelor of science in management.

“Our goal is to provide adventurous pathways coming into our college and going out of college,” said NWCC president Ken Burt. “For each agreement we are signing we want them to be able to access unique courses and to do so in a cost-effective manner.”

The agreement between Park University and NWCC insure that tuition and living costs are comparable to completing a degree in B.C.

Distance education will also be made possible for students, enabling them to stay in Canada while working on their business degree.

With the cross-border agreement, NWCC said it expects students will have the opportunity to transfer from the college’s criminology associate degree to the Park University Criminal Justice Program.

“While we have a guaranteed admission program in place for NWCC business students, we will do all we can to welcome all interested NWCC students to come to our university to any of our 54 degree programs. NWCC students will also be automatically considered for merit-based scholarships,” said Kevin Vicker, senior director at Park University.

NWCC has made similar agreements with other universities around the world including Australia, Finland, Denmark and Portugal.

