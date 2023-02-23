B.C. Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Jennifer Whiteside steps away from the podium after speaking during a news conference in Vancouver, on Monday, January 30, 2023. Nurse practitioners in British Columbia now have expanded authority to assess people in crisis for involuntary admission to a treatment facility under the Mental Health Act. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Jennifer Whiteside steps away from the podium after speaking during a news conference in Vancouver, on Monday, January 30, 2023. Nurse practitioners in British Columbia now have expanded authority to assess people in crisis for involuntary admission to a treatment facility under the Mental Health Act. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Nurse practitioners in B.C. can now assess crisis patients for involuntary admissions

Province expects move will reduce pressures on ERs, help people get faster treatment

Nurse practitioners in British Columbia now have expanded authority to assess people in crisis for involuntary admission to a treatment facility under the Mental Health Act.

The New Democrat government says it changed the Mental Health Act last spring to help people get care during a mental health crisis, while respecting their legal rights.

Jennifer Whiteside, B.C.’s mental health and addictions minister, says giving nurse practitioners authority to approve involuntary admission for a patient will reduce pressures on emergency departments and help people get faster treatment.

She says when a person is in a mental health crisis, they require timely, compassionate and appropriate care.

Under the changes, a person in crisis can be admitted to a mental health facility for up to 48 hours if a nurse practitioner or doctor believes that person requires involuntary treatment.

Whiteside says the changes would also cut the time police officers need to spend in emergency rooms while waiting for patient transfers to be approved.

“This is about ensuring we have the resources in our emergency rooms so that our health-care practitioners can take that handoff from a police officer and get that individual into the appropriate care.”

RELATED: B.C. to spend $181M to create 200 general practitioner jobs

Healthmental health

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Media advocate calls Google’s move to block news content disrespectful to Canadians
Next story
B.C. privacy commissioner part of interprovincial, federal TikTok investigation

Just Posted

Bruce Bidgood (far left) discusses the rezoning application with the regional district board prior to a vote on Friday, Feb. 17 at the RDKS office in Terrace. (Michael Bramadat-Willcock/Terrace Standard)
Heli-ski resort for super rich voted down amid public outcry

Lavender Spence (6) is completing some colourful art-work at the crafts table at the March 7, 2020, Children’s Fest held at the Jim Ciccone Centre. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Fantasy creatures will take over 31st annual Children’s Fest in Prince Rupert

Prince Rupert RCMP wants to hear the community’s voice and has launched an online survey to assess the community’s needs so better service can be offered. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert RCMP investigate community needs with online survey

The Talask Skye was found adrift and tied to a log during a Canadian Coast Guard search for three missing men on Feb. 21. (Photo: supplied)
3 missing boaters found safe north of Prince Rupert