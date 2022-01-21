Numerous motor vehicle collisions lead to warning in Prince Rupert

RCMP said fines can be issued for driving the speed limit

Numerous vehicle collisions in the city have led to a caution for motorists that they may be ticketed for driving at the speed limit, Prince Rupert RCMP said, on Jan. 21.

A motor vehicle collision involving two vehicles on Highway 16, about 5 km past the Port Edward turn off, on Jan. 19, saw a driver ticketed for not driving at a speed relative to conditions, Const. Gabriel Gravel, media communications officer told The Northern View.

“With the roads being so icy and slippery, people need to slow down. The posted speed limits are for ideal conditions,” he said, adding that even in a 100 km/h zone there are road and weather conditions when driving 50 km/h is necessary.

“There have been many MVI’s (motor vehicle incidents) recently, and people can be fined for driving the speed limit,” he said.

In the incident on Jan 19, just after 7 a.m. Gravel said the driver, who was the registered owner of the vehicle, was also additionally charged with driving while prohibited and failing to remain at the scene of an accident.

No injuries were reported, however there was severe structural damage to the accused’s vehicle which needed to be towed from the scene.

In a previous vehicle collision on Jan. 18, also along the highway, but near Prudhomme Lake, a 46-year-old woman was charged after alcohol was allegedly found to be a factor in the incident. The scene was attended by BC Ambulance who transported the driver to hospital for treatment of minor injuries. The RCMP investigation is still ongoing, Gravel said.

Also on Jan. 18 was a minor collision involving a semi-truck and a vehicle at Five Corners, where no injuries were reported.

Unrelated to motor vehicle incidents, a police investigation file has been opened for a fire at the Prince Rupert Bottle Depot on Second Ave. W.

Gravel said the security company notified RCMP of alarms being triggered just after 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 18.

When police arrived on the scene, they found evidence of a break and enter, as well a fire inside deemed to be suspicious.

The investigation is currently ongoing, and the RCMP will welcome any information about this incident, Gravel said.

The January 8 investigation surrounding seized weapons and ammunition from an 11th Ave. East residence, after a search warrant was issued, is still ongoing, Gravel said. Firearms experts are inspecting the weapons as serial numbers had been altered or removed and some weapons had been modified.

K-J Millar | Journalist