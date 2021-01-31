Novavax submits vaccine for approval as Ottawa seeks EU reassurances on export rules

The app comes after Ottawa finalized an agreement with the company for 52 million doses of the vaccine

A dose of the Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine is seen ready for use in the trial at St. George’s University hospital in London on October 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Alastair Grant

The federal government is reviewing a new COVID-19 vaccine that has been submitted for regulatory approval.

Maryland-based Novavax quietly applied on Friday for Health Canada to approve its vaccine, which studies have suggested is effective against the British and South African variants of the virus.

The application comes less than two weeks after Ottawa finalized an agreement with the company for 52 million doses of the vaccine, with an option to purchase another 24 million.

The regulatory review also comes as Ottawa continues pressing the European Union on new controls on the export of vaccines from the continent.

International Trade Minister Mary Ng spoke to her European counterpart for the second time in three days on Saturday as part of a broader effort to ensure vaccines bound for Canada will not be affected.

The EU’s new export controls come amid reduced shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine because of a temporary shutdown of its plant in Belgium.

READ MORE: Ramp up Canadian vaccine manufacturing, says COVID-19 task force health adviser

READ MORE: Host arrested, attendees fined $17K after alleged party in Vancouver penthouse

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirusvaccines