A woman pays her respects at a roadside memorial on Portapique Road in Portapique, N.S. on Friday, April 24, 2020. At least 22 people are dead after a man, who at one point wore a police uniform and drove a mock-up cruiser, went on a murder rampage in Portapique and several other Nova Scotia communities. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Nova Scotia gunman acquired police car last fall

51-year-old gunman killed 22 people

The Nova Scotia RCMP say the replica police car driven by a gunman who killed 22 people this month was obtained in the fall of 2019.

Supt. Darren Campbell says the 51-year-old man then outfitted the vehicle with a light bar and decals that made it look almost identical to a genuine RCMP vehicle.

He said investigators have learned the gunman owned a total of four used police cars obtained at auction, but there is no indication police were aware of his collection before the events of April 18 and 19.

Campbell also said the gunman collected other police memorabilia, including the genuine RCMP shirt and yellow-striped pants he wore during his rampage.

More coming.

The Canadian Press

Mass shootingsNova ScotiaRCMPShooting

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Should a vaccine for COVID-19 be made mandatory in Canada, once it’s created?
Next story
City Council briefs

Just Posted

City Council briefs

Zero per cent tax increase maintained

City has limited power to deal with non-essential visitors

Only one bylaw officer, who can not enforce

Prince Rupert fundraiser receives prestigious award

Terrion’s goal is to raise $1 million

Train derailment in Prince Rupert

Train blocks track intersection on rail-line

‘Enough is enough’: Haida Gwaii rallies to send visiting ferry traffic back to terminal

Leaders, locals gathered at terminal and near Haida Heritage Centre; no visitors were stopped

Should a vaccine for COVID-19 be made mandatory in Canada, once it’s created?

Roughly 60 per cent of Canadians think so, according to the latest Leger poll

COVID-19 not leading to increased wildlife, you just have more time on your hands: biologist

People have had more time to actually notice the critters that usually turn up in the spring

Nova Scotia gunman acquired police car last fall

51-year-old gunman killed 22 people

Canada predicts 3,800 total deaths by early May, as COVID-19 spreads in vulnerable groups

Total cases could be between 53,196 and 66,385 by May 5

COVID-19: B.C. schools expanding video classes, lending computers

20,000 teachers set up for Zoom, print materials distributed

LandlordBC calls for province to increase COVID-19 rent supplement

Many renters are paying more than 30 per cent of their income on rent, making $300-$500 too low, association says

Feds to move salmon over Big Bar landslide with fish cannon along Fraser River

Water levels rising now after months of drilling and blasting at the Big Bar site north of Lillooet

Trudeau says COVID-19 curve is beginning to flatten; more PPE on the way for provinces

Prime minister reminds Canadians they’re not out of the woods yet

COVID-19: Food trucks free to set up at selected B.C. truck pullouts

No provincial fees for using rest areas, weigh scales

Most Read