Notice of fishing closure between Haida Gwaii and Prince Rupert

As of 11:59 on Friday certain quota areas will be closed to commercial Red Sea Urchins fishing

As of 11:59 on Friday, Nov. 29 the following quota areas will be closed to commercial Red Sea Urchins fishing:

RU13a Dundas Island North

RU16 Inside Stephens Island

RU17 Kelp Pass

RU18a Edye Pass

RU19 Porcher Inlet

RU22a Hankin Rock

The north coast fishery continues in the following quota areas:

RU20a Cape George

RU27a Upper Banks Island

RU28 Bonilla Island

RU29 Kingkown Inlet

RU20b Freeman Pass

RU21 Willis Bay

RU23 Upper Principe Channel

RU26 Larsen Harbour

