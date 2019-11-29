In this Oct. 16, 2019 photo, Steven Rumrill, lead shellfish expert with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, places his hand next to shells of Red Sea Urchins at various stages of development to show a size comparison at the Marine Hatfield Science Center in Newport, Ore. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus)
Notice of fishing closure between Haida Gwaii and Prince Rupert
As of 11:59 on Friday certain quota areas will be closed to commercial Red Sea Urchins fishing
As of 11:59 on Friday, Nov. 29 the following quota areas will be closed to commercial Red Sea Urchins fishing:
RU13a Dundas Island North
RU16 Inside Stephens Island
RU17 Kelp Pass
RU18a Edye Pass
RU19 Porcher Inlet
RU22a Hankin Rock
The north coast fishery continues in the following quota areas:
RU20a Cape George
RU27a Upper Banks Island
RU28 Bonilla Island
RU29 Kingkown Inlet
RU20b Freeman Pass
RU21 Willis Bay
RU23 Upper Principe Channel
RU26 Larsen Harbour
Jenna Cocullo | Journalist
Jenna Cocullo
Send Jenna email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter