Nothing but net for $20,000 Pembina donation

John Parnell of Prince Rupert on April 16 said will enjoy basketball even more after renovations are completed to the sports court redevelopment project to which Pembina donated $20,000. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) John Parnell of Prince Rupert on April 16 said will enjoy basketball even more after renovations are completed to the sports court redevelopment project to which Pembina donated $20,000. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Community residents will benefit from planned upgrades to the basketball and tennis courts on McBride St. thanks to a $20,000 donation from Pembina Prince Rupert Terminal, announced on April 12.

The recreation space renovation project is a 2-year agreement of $10,000 per year with the City of Prince Rupert.

“Pembina is pleased to contribute to the McBride Street Multi-Sport Court Redevelopment Project,” Craig Hilton manager of the Prince Rupert terminal said. “We hope this donation will improve accessibility for people of all abilities and ensure the space is enjoyed by the community for years to come.”

The project will include new court surfaces, replacement of netting, equipment installation for basketball, tennis, and ball hockey users.

Also included will be new and provision of seating to make the space more inviting and accessible for public use, Justine Lissack senior advisor for media relations at Pembina stated to The Northern View.

“Prince Rupert’s McBride Street Multi-Sport Court Redevelopment Project is going to revitalize and rejuvenate our outdoor recreational space,” Lee Brain mayor said. “We are thrilled to receive this donation from Pembina that will help us provide new recreation opportunities for our community members.”

K-J Millar | Journalist

email

Like the The Northern View on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter Send K-JLike theonFollow us on



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.

Tennis courts and basketball courts April 16 on McBride in Prince Rupert will see renovations due to a $20,000 donation from Pembina. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Tennis courts and basketball courts April 16 on McBride in Prince Rupert will see renovations due to a $20,000 donation from Pembina. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

John Parnell on April 16 at the McBride basketball court in Prince Rupert. (K-J Millar/The Northern View)