Not April Fools: Taxes on sugary drinks, alcohol and streaming services go up today

Tax measures part of delayed 2020 budget decision by B.C. NDP government

Starting April 1, a number of tax changes are going into effect in B.C. – and no, this isn’t an April Fools prank.

Earlier this year, the B.C. NDP government unveiled a pair of tax measures as part of its 2020 budget which were delayed due to the pandemic.

Under the changes, a provincial sales tax will be applied to:

• Carbonated drinks that contain sugar, natural sweeteners or artificial sweeteners – including those sold through vending machines or fountain pop machines.

• Any e-commerce businesses, streaming platforms, as well as telecommunications located outside of B.C. which make more than $10,000 in revenue.

• All vapour products, including those sold through online or mail-order services

Meanwhile, the federal tax on alcohol sales is also going up, as part of the Liberal government’s 2017 decision to raise the excise tax based on the rate of inflation. This year, the taxes are increasing about one per cent.

