The Northwest region represents 25 per cent of the provincial land mass and within it, there were three operating mines and five proposed projects. (Contributed Photo)

Northwestern B.C. mining activity grows

Exploration expenditures increase for second year

Northwestern B.C. mining exploration and production continued to grow in 2018 compared to the year before, indicates the provincial energy, mines and petroleum resources ministry in a review of activity.

Compared to 2017 when there was an estimated $99.1 million of exploration activity, miners broke into new territory by spending an estimated $164 million in 2018.

“The region has a number of advanced and proposed mine projects,” wrote mines ministry officials in the 2018 review.

“The region also has numerous active exploration projects, primarily for precious and base metals.”

READ MORE: Demolition looming for Terrace’s Seven Sisters mental health facility

The Northwest region represents 25 per cent of the provincial land mass and within it, there were three operating mines and five proposed projects.

And 60 exploration projects were active last year as well.

Highlighting 2018 production activity was Pretivm Resources receiving approval from the mines ministry to increase production at its Brucejack Gold Mine from 2,700 tonnes per day to 3,800 tonnes per day.

Brucejack went into production in mid-2017, adding to the overall economic activity within the region through employment and purchasing goods and services.

Close to Stewart, another gold and silver project, Red Mountain owned by IDM Resources, gained its provincial environmental assessment certificate in 2018, which was followed in January by being granted federal approval. Approval also involved the Nisga’a Lisims Government.

With an estimated capital cost of $135 million and an 18-month construction period, Red Mountain is expected to have a six-year operating life and provide approximately 200 jobs through a planned production rate of 1,000 tonnes a day.

Coeur Mining Inc. announced commercial development in September at its silver-zinc-lead Silvertip mine, which it purchased in 2017.

The Red Chris copper and gold mine, operated by a subsidiary of Imperial Metals Corporation, also continued production.

It benefits from B.C. Hydro’s Northwest Transmission Line, which runs north of Terrace and is intended to supply secure power sources for industrial activity.

One of the region’s more promising developments, the KSM project owned by Seabridge Gold Inc., continues to be a scene of activity to further solidify gold and copper findings.

“The deposits represent what may be the largest undeveloped copper-gold camp in the world (by reserves),” wrote ministry officials.

The project has already received federal and provincial approval and Seabridge continues to look for senior financing partners to advance to production.

While companies are active on the ground either in production or in exploration, there have been developments in other areas regarding the economic benefits of the industry.

READ MORE: Calls to police up seven per cent in 2018

In May 2018, the province and the Nisga’a Lisims Government announced that the Nisga’a will receive a portion of the Brucejack mineral tax revenue — that could amount to $8 million a year.

The Tahltan Central Government, along with the Kaska and Tlingiit, are also using income from benefits agreements to finance education and training for young people.

The new tax revenue agreement works on top of the benefits agreement Pretium and the Nisga’a Nation have had since 2015, when Pretium agreed to provide training, contracting opportunities and education for Nisga’a citizens.

As an example, young people from the three First Nations attended the annual Association for Mineral Exploration British Columbia (AME) Mineral Exploration Roundup conference in Vancouver last month.

At the same conference, Pretivm Resources announced it would be contributing $250,000 toward wildfire recovery efforts in Telegraph Creek arising from last summer’s wildfire.

Previous story
Nurse accused of raping patient in Arizona pleads not guilty

Just Posted

Northwestern B.C. mining activity grows

Exploration expenditures increase for second year

Prince Rupert resident temporarily banned from city hall for threats

Resident wants city to repair broken retaining wall, and to board up derelict neighbouring home

Does your calendar have the right date for Family Day?

The holiday was officially switched in 2018 but some calendar companies didn’t get the memo for 2019

Hearing put over to April for Coastal GasLink pipeline protesters in B.C.

Justice Marguerite Church agreed with a request to put the matter over to April 15

Prince Rupert not ready for commercial cannabis yet

City has yet to form policy on growing cannabis for commercial sale

It’s official: the Oscars will air without a host

Kevin Hart stepped down after old homophobic tweets were found

Giesbrecht murder trial continues

Smithers court hears testimony of decades of domestic abuse in Burns Lake murder trial.

Thieves swipe giant burger from B.C. restaurant

Shuswap Grill Gourmet Burgary in Salmon Arm seeks stolen sandwich

B.C. train derailment that killed three ‘just started moving on its own’

Investigators still determining why the train began rolling

Electricity use spikes by 13% during cold snap: BC Hydro

Temperatures across B.C. are expected to remain unusually cold

Coroners trying to identify, by his tattoos, man found dead in Gulf Islands last year

Dead man had a Kottonmouth Kings hip hop group tattoo on his back

Extend freedom of information law to B.C. legislature, watchdogs say

Changes will be implemented as soon as possible, Mike Farnworth says

Average B.C. resident throws out 550 kilograms of garbage each year: study

The province is one of the leaders in waste reduction, but is far from meeting its own 2020 targets

Australian man, dog visit B.C. cities in final leg of North American tour

“I just wanted to show people that having a pet isn’t a barrier to going off and living life.”

Most Read