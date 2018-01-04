BC Transit awards contract to Pacific Western Transit Canada to operate buses in the northwest. (Black Press file)

Northwest bus service gets a new operator

BC Transit signs contract with Pacific Western Transit Canada after 11 years with First Transit

After 11 years with First Transit, a new transit operator is taking over the northwest bus routes.

Pacific Western Transit Canada won the contract to operate in Prince Rupert, Port Edward, Kitimat, Terrace, the Hazeltons and the Skeena Regional Transit System on behalf of BC Transit.

“The levels of service are set by local government, provincial government and BC Transit. We do not anticipate any changes to schedules, routes or fares. We’re working with both companies to have a seamless transition,” said Jonathon Dyck, BC Transit communications manager.

The transition will be complete by April 1 when Pacific Western Transit Canada begins its operations in the northwest.

READ MORE: Five modern BC Transit buses to replace vintage fleet

BC Transit has more than 30 operating companies across the province. When there is a request for proposal BC Transit evaluates and reviews the competing operating companies.

“We look at the financials based on what they’re providing to make sure we’re providing the best for the taxpayer’s dollar,” Dyck said.

READ MORE: Port Edward council calls BC Transit to task

The last competition in the northwest was 11 years ago when First Transit won the bid. The northwest contract has since been awarded to Pacific Western Transportation, a Canadian company. Contracts range in length and can be renewed.


shannon.lough@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Niagara Falls a frozen winter wonderland
Next story
Fiscal relationship with FN gets reset with help of B.C. chief

Just Posted

A family and community will miss Jean Nicholls

A service for Jean Nicholls will be held on Saturday, Jan. 6 at the United Church at 1:30 p.m.

Sports in Review: October 2017

Former Prince Rupert baseball player scouted to play in U.S. and other October sports highlights

Northwest bus service gets a new operator

BC Transit signs contract with Pacific Western Transit Canada after 11 years with First Transit

UPDATE: Six youths arrested after Mariners Park was vandalized

The new $258,000 playground at Mariners Park was covered in spray paint overnight

Year in Review: October 2017

Suspected herbicide use by CN, Wolverine open house and Canada C3’s epic 150-day voyage

This Week Podcast – Year In Review 2

Episode 66 of the Northern View’s podcast recaps the stories from July to December 2017

Carriers wanted for the Northern View

We have open routes for carriers all over Prince Rupert

Victoria father charged with murder of daughters appears in court

Andrew Berry, 43, charged with second-degree murder in deaths of Chloe, 6, and Aubrey Berry, 4

B.C. agriculture minister names committee to ‘revitalize’ ALR

Popham appoints nine farmers and agriculture policy experts to consult and make recommendations

B.C. cities named as top recommended places to visit

Expedia poll lists three B.C. locations on a recent survey they conducted

B.C. clown band member charged with smuggling $7M in drugs into Japan

Daniel Whitmore, of Iron Maiden tribute band Powerclown, was allegedly found with methamphetamine

‘A little more hope:’ ALS patients taking anti-psychotic drug in clinical trial

New trial offers chance to treat debilitating and ultimately deadly neural disease without a cure

Justin Trudeau hits the slopes in Golden

Family had spent a few days in Revelstoke

Fiscal relationship with FN gets reset with help of B.C. chief

Feds and First Nations could be about to transform the way they do business

Most Read