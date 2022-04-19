And aircraft fights a blaze in a B.C. community in August, 2020. Six wildfire-risk mitigating projects in the northwest will benefit from a provincial funding stream.( File photo)

Northwest B.C. communities get funding to support wildfire-risk mitigation

Terrace, Kitimat, Smithers and Tahltan Nation among recipients

Communities in northwest B.C. will get nearly half a million dollars funding to support wildfire risk reduction activities this year.

Six project that fall within the Northwest Fire Centre’s jurisdiction will share $495,811 through the Union of BC Municipalities’ FireSmart Community Funding and Supports program.

The FireSmart Community Funding and Supports category of the CRI program helps fund FireSmart-related initiatives, including priority fuel-management projects on provincial Crown land and private land.

First Nations and local governments can use the money to complete wildfire-risk-reduction and prevention activities, including those on public, reserve and private land.

City of Terrace will get $114,886 to assist with education, planning, interagency co-operation, cross-training, FireSmart activities in residential areas.

The District of Kitimat will receive $71,890 and the Town of Smithers $70,872 to assist with education, planning, FireSmart activities in residential areas as well.

Kitimat-Stikine Regional District will receive $92,060 and the North Coast Regional District $110,933. Tahltan Nation will get $35,170 to assist with education, planning, interagency co-operation.

“Last year’s devastating fire season highlighted the importance of implementing FireSmart activities around B.C. communities and, as we saw in Logan Lake, it can make a big difference,” said Katrine Conroy, Minister of Forests.

”In Budget 2022, our government committed $90 million in community grants to complete FireSmart initiatives and fuel-management activities that will help safeguard homes and communities from wildfire threats.”


