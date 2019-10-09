The Northern Sea Wolf. (File photo)

Northern Sea Wolf Wednesday sailing delayed

Adverse weather will lead to a late night arrival for passengers

The Inside Passage route operated by B.C. Ferries’ Northern Sea Wolf between Bella Coola and Port Hardy has been forced to change its schedule today due to adverse weather.

Ocean swells of approximately three metres meant the vessel could not safely take off as scheduled. Swells of more than two metres are the benchmark B.C. Ferries uses to determine whether it is safe to launch a vessel.

As a result, the Northern Sea Wolf will now be departing Bella Coola at 2 p.m., rather than 7:30 a.m. It will make its arrival in Port Hardy at approximately 11:30 p.m., instead of the scheduled time of 5:30 p.m.

READ MORE: BC Ferries schedules 93 extra sailings for Thanksgiving long weekend

READ MORE: B.C. ferry stops to let black bear swim past near Nanaimo

Alex Kurial | Journalist
Alex Kurial 
Send Alex email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘Emaciated’ dog missing half its jaw found in northern B.C.
Next story
‘I felt dismissed’: Report finds gender gap within B.C.’s healthcare system

Just Posted

Metlakatla, Lax Kw’alaams, Nisga’a and Haisla commit to fight climate change internationally

First Nations launch Northwest Coast First Nations Collaborative Climate Initiative

Northern Sea Wolf Wednesday sailing delayed

Adverse weather will lead to a late night arrival for passengers

Heart of our City: These 12-year-olds deliver papers perfectly on beat

The Northern View carriers, Hailey and Aiden, do it for the love of family and love of the band

Net comes up empty for UFAWU-Unifor fishermen seeking disaster relief, city council offers help

Also in council briefs: New policy to better communicate with media and public

WATCH: #newspapersmatter to other newspapers. Meet the other two-thirds of our regional team and of course Nellie the gecko

Meet the faces from Prince Rupert, Terrace and Kitimat that appear in your weekly paper

Rupert Rampage kicks off National Newspaper Week with a special contest for you

Rampage tickets can be yours!

EDITORIAL: Is researched, reasoned journalism the next endangered species?

#Newspapersmatter now more than ever: “In print that privacy is yours to keep”

Newspapers matter reason 55: No fake news. Here’s how to spot fake news online

For National Newspaper Week we want to help our reader spot fake news. #NewspapersMatter

WATCH: The Northern View has a special message for the community on National Newspaper Week

#NewspapersMatter because you matter

Matsqui First Nation files claim against feds for sale of reserve lands 150 years ago

Over 99 per cent of reserve land sold to settlers with compensation, according to claim

TransUnion Canada says data on 37,000 Canadians may have been compromised

Both of Canada’s credit monitoring agencies have seen customer data compromised

Wolf kill working in B.C. caribou recovery, ministry study shows

South Peace herds coming back four years into aerial program

‘I felt dismissed’: Report finds gender gap within B.C.’s healthcare system

New report sheds dire light on women’s experiences with B.C.’s healthcare system

‘Emaciated’ dog missing half its jaw found in northern B.C.

Luna had been shot, the SPCA said

Most Read