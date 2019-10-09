Northern Sea Wolf Wednesday sailing delayed

The Inside Passage route operated by B.C. Ferries’ Northern Sea Wolf between Bella Coola and Port Hardy has been forced to change its schedule today due to adverse weather.

Ocean swells of approximately three metres meant the vessel could not safely take off as scheduled. Swells of more than two metres are the benchmark B.C. Ferries uses to determine whether it is safe to launch a vessel.

As a result, the Northern Sea Wolf will now be departing Bella Coola at 2 p.m., rather than 7:30 a.m. It will make its arrival in Port Hardy at approximately 11:30 p.m., instead of the scheduled time of 5:30 p.m.

Alex Kurial | Journalist