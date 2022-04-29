Northern Savings Credit Union “INSPIRE” new community funding

$120,000 from the financial organization will benefit communities it serves

Northern Savings Credit Union has created “INSPIRE” a new community investment funding pool available for initiatives needing more than $5,000. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

More than $120,000 will be donated back to the community from Northern Savings Credit Union (NSCU) with a new “INSPIRE” fund to provide needed resources for the communities the financial organization serves.

The newly developed “INSPIRE” program will invest $50,000 supporting the credit unions’ vision of “neighbours helping neighbours to build sustainable communities”, NSCU released in a statement on April 28.

“Northern Savings INSPIRE Fund showcases our continued effort in strengthening our northern communities” Stefan Delloch, president and CEO of NSCU said. “The Credit Union is no stranger to giving back.

The Inspire donations will be added to the $70,000 Northern Savings has already set aside for its annual community giving. The new program will enhance the current community funding program with the addition of the new funding model which is designed to enrich local economies and create long-lasting positive social impact, NSCU stated.

In the last five years alone Northern Savings has provided close to $500,000 in local donations and sponsorships, 12,000 volunteer hours, and 54 bursaries to local students, Delloch said.

Northern Savings has been part of the financial co-operative movement since 1940, operating on the traditional unceded lands of the Haida people and the traditional territories of the Tsimshian Nation. Northern Savings serves more than 15,000 member-owners by building sustainable Northern communities.

Plans for the INSPIRE Fund are currently being finalized. However, applications for initiatives seeking $5,000 or more will be accepted starting June 1, 2022.

Details on the application process and funding guidelines will be posted on Northern Savings’ website in the near future.

K-J Millar | Editor and Multimedia Journalist