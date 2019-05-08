Northern Savings Credit Union appoints new CEO

Robert Marshall will take the reins for the institution

Northern Savings Credit Union has announced Robert Marshall will take the reins as the institution’s new president and CEO.

In an April 10 posting on its website Northern Savings said Marshall’s experience includes more than 20 years in senior leadership roles the credit union system, including vice president of operations, senior vice president of information services, chief operating officer, and 15 years as chief executive officer.

“Bob is described as a highly skilled leader who empowers staff, recognizes talent within an organization, and provides opportunities and mentorship to others with a view to developing a strong succession plan.”

According to the credit union, Marshall holds a Bachelor of Commerce, a mutual fund license, and leadership and governance designations through the Harvard Business School and the University of Toronto.

“The Board is confident that Bob possesses more than the required skills and attributes to lead Northern Savings Credit Union into the future.” the press release said.

“The Board looks forward to working with Bob and the Northern Savings team in continuing to provide great service to our members, with a focus on strengthening our vision of neighbours helping neighbours to build sustainable communities.”

Marshall’s start date has not been announced.

READ MORE: Fourth CEO in three years leaves Northern Savings

READ MORE: CEO shake up for Northern Savings

In recent years the institution has struggled to retain a CEO, with the most recent departure being Fay Brooker who resigned in September 2018 citing personal reasons. She had been the fourth CEO to leave since 2015.

In March, 2015, Ken Doleman left the position after taking over from then-acting president and CEO Bill Nicholls and serving for two years.

He was replaced by Geoff Grodecki in May 2016. Grodecki soon stepped down on Oct. 7, 2016 after serving for less than a year as CEO.

Bill Snell was announced as interim CEO and president following Marshall’s departure.

READ MORE: Credit Union adopts a more flexible board

READ MORE: Northern Savings Credit Union to re-examine ‘strategic direction’ before seeking new CEO


gareth.millroy@thenorthernview.com
