The Northern Lights were out over Williams Lake Thanksgiving night. (Kyle Nuqui photo)

The Northern Lights were out over Williams Lake Thanksgiving night. (Kyle Nuqui photo)

Northern Lights put on a show across B.C. skies on Thanksgiving night

Northern Lights also visible over much of the Interior

B.C. residents were treated to a brilliant light show in the night skies Thanksgiving night, Oct. 11.

The Northern Lights were visible over much of the province starting at about 9:30 p.m.

Readers noted the Northern Lights were “absolutely stunning” and many across B.C. said they could be seen in Vancouver, Kamloops, Quesnel, Prince George, Fort St. John and Grande Prairie.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Northern lights

Previous story
Moose with arrow in back hump spotted wandering around near Fernie
Next story
Sister of West Kootenay man killed by RCMP testifies at inquest

Just Posted

Intensive care unit at a U.S. hospital. (AP Photo/Kyle Green)
COVID-19 infection, illness still critical for Northern B.C. hospitals

Max Erwin, on Sept. 29, is a Prince Rupert Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue team member who recently won a CEO award of excellence for his dedication. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Heart of our City: Max Erwin, riding the waves of success

If chickens are out in the open or covered by weak netting, Northern Goshawks are likely to get a free and easy meal. But the endangered raptors tend to eat their prey in place, leaving them vulnerable to defensive chicken keepers. (Haida Gwaii Natural Resource District photo)
Haida Gwaii’s forest-dwelling hawk: One of the most endangered species on the planet

Roger Atchison, Rupert Rampage coach, addresses the team during a practice at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre on Oct. 7, 2021. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
Rupert Rampage to start competitive season at home