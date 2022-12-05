The Northern Health Connections’ bus will not be running over the holidays and will start again in 2023. (Photo: File photo)

Northern Health’s bus will not run over the holidays

The last routes for the year will start Dec. 20

The Northern Health Connections bus is taking a break for the holidays.

The health authority-run program, which provides transportation for patients who need to travel outside their community for a non-emergency health concerns, will start its last routes for the year on Dec. 20.

“A variety of routes connect communities across northern B.C. along with service to Vancouver,” Northern Health stated on Dec. 1 in a public statement.

“Demand for the service typically drops over the holiday season as fewer people book health care appointments.”

The last bus for the year leaves Prince Rupert for Prince George on Dec. 22 and coming in the opposite direction from Prince George the last bus is Dec. 23. The last bus of the year from Burns Lake to Terrace is Dec. 22, and from Burns Lake to Prince George it is Dec. 20.

In the new year, the first bus from Prince Rupert to Prince George will be Jan. 4, Prince George to Prince Rupert will be Jan. 2, Burns Lake to Terrace will be Jan. 5 and Burns Lake to Prince George is Jan. 3.

This break is an annual holiday and maintenance interruption to service.

The booking centre for the Northern Health Connections bus will be closed Dec. 24 to 26 and Jan. 1. but it will be open for booking between Dec. 27 and 30.

Kaitlyn Bailey | Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
