K-J Millar/The Northern View

K-J Millar/The Northern View

Northern Health reports new highest number of COVID-19 cases in one day

Thirty-three cases were reported on Nov. 22

Northern Health Authority (NHA) recently reported their new highest number of COVID-19 cases to Public Health in one day, with 33 cases reported on Nov. 22.

This number came only a few days after a COVID-19 outbreak was reported at the LNG Canada Project site in Kitimat, where there were 41 cases reported to be associated with it, 34 of which are still said to be active.

READ MORE: Northern Health reports highest number of COVID-19 cases in one day

READ MORE: 41 positive COVID-19 cases associated with the LNG Canada site outbreak

From Nov. 6 to 19, the north saw 17 cases in the Northwest Health Service Delivery Area (HSDA), 60 in the Northern Interior HSDA, and 39 in the Northeast HSDA.

Compared to the two weeks prior to that, when the Northwest Health Service Delivery Area (HSDA) had four cases, Northern Interior HSDA had 48, and the Northeast HSDA had 36, the Northwest HSDA saw the highest increase.

In total, from January to Nov. 19, the Northwest HSDA has reported 121 cases, Northern Interior HSDA has reported 223, and the Northeast HSDA has reported 216.

The BC CDC said on their website that the data up until Nov. 26 for the HSDA maps will be delayed as data files are updated and restated following a data correction, after a recent issue with incorrect data in a B.C. health authority.

READ MORE: B.C. records deadliest day of pandemic with 13 deaths, 738 new COVID-19 cases

Local Health Areas (LHAs) are updated monthly and will be reevaluated for numbers come December.

Since Nov. 20, there have been 174 new cases reported in NHA, with 11 currently in critical care. There are 198 active cases at this time, a jump of more than 100 people since last week.

Throughout the pandemic, NHA has seen 737 total cases, with 533 recovered and six deaths.

Sweeping new public health orders were put in place last week to stem the increase.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Entire gym class at northern B.C. high school isolating after confirmed COVID case
Next story
Christmas activities to brighten up the city

Just Posted

K-J Millar/The Northern View
Northern Health reports new highest number of COVID-19 cases in one day

Thirty-three cases were reported on Nov. 22

Letters to Santa and Lighting Up The Town are the two events planned by the Prince Rupert Special Events Society for 2020 in lieu of Winterfest activities. Santa will read letters on a television broadcast. (The Northern View file photo)
Christmas activities to brighten up the city

Prince Rupert Special Events Society has re-imagined holiday-season events in lieu of Winterfest

Nomination are now open and the 2021 Business Excellence Awards nominees will be publicized by Prince Rupert and District Chamber of Commerce prior to voting, the Chamber announced on Nov. 24. (Photo: PRDCC Facebook)
Prince Rupert and District Chamber of Commerce calls for business excellence nominations

PRDCC will publicize excellence nominations in 13 categories

CIHL games for the 2020-2021season like this one between the Rupert Rampage and the Terrace River Kings on Feb. 21, 2020, have been cancelled due to the global pandemic. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Rupert Rampage season cancelled amidst global pandemic

Central Interior Hockey League cancels 2020/21 season - open to exhibition games if possible

Jennifer Rice is sworn into legislature as NDP BC Northcoast MLA via online ceremonies on Nov. 24 by Premier John Horgan and Kate Ryan-Lloyd clerk of the legislature. (Photo supplied)
Jennifer Rice sworn in as NDP North Coast MLA

BC legislature has highest women governed caucus in Canadian history

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry update the COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 23, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. sets another COVID-19 record with 887 new cases

Another 13 deaths, ties the highest three days ago

Gold medallists in the ice dance, free dance figure skating Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, of Canada, pose during their medals ceremony at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Charlie Riedel
Olympic champions Virtue, Moir and Tewksbury among 114 Order of Canada inductees

Moir and Virtue catapulted to national stardom with their gold-medal performances at the Winter Olympics in 2018

Shoppers line up in front of a shop on Montreal’s Saint-Catherine Street in search of Black Friday deals in Montreal, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Black Friday shopping in a pandemic: COVID-19 closes some stores, sales move online

Eric Morris, head of retail at Google Canada, says e-commerce in Canada has doubled during the pandemic.

School District 27 announced the first confirmed case of COVID-19 this week (Nov. 23) at Lake City Secondary School Williams Lake campus. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Entire gym class at northern B.C. high school isolating after confirmed COVID case

Contact tracing by Interior Health led to the quarantine

After twice have their wedding plans altered due to COVID-19 restrictions, Suzanne Schmidt and Andrew Sturgess got married in Bakerview Park last weekend, with the only guests being their two daughters, Zoey (foreground) and Tessa. (Darren Ripka photo)
From New Zealand to Bakerview Park, B.C. couple weds in ‘backyard’

Twice scaled-down wedding ‘proof that good things still happen during bad times’

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Arthur Topham has been sentenced to one month of house arrest and three years of probation after breaching the terms of his probation. Topham was convicted of promoting hate against Jewish people in 2015. (Photo submitted)
Quesnel man convicted for anti-Semitic website sentenced to house arrest for probation breach

Arthur Topham was convicted of breaching probation following his 2017 sentence for promoting hatred

Langley School District's board office. (Langley Advance Times files)
‘Sick Out’ aims to pressure B.C. schools over masks, class sizes

Parents from Langley and Surrey are worried about COVID safety in classrooms

The baby boy born to Gillian and Dave McIntosh of Abbotsford was released from hospital on Wednesday (Nov. 25) while Gillian continues to fight for her life after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
B.C. mom with COVID-19 still fighting for life while newborn baby now at home

Son was delivered Nov. 10 while Gillian McIntosh was in an induced coma

Most Read